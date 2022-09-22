Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 23-25

× Expand photography courtesy museum of science & history

Cancer Survivors Park

Friday-Sunday, September 23-25

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Cash. Cash who? No thanks, but I’d love some peanuts, and while you’re at why don’t you be a dear and buy me some Cracker Jacks? But don’t take me out to the ballgame; take me out to the crowd at the Pink Palace Crafts Fair instead. I don't care if I never get back. After all, the Pink Palace Crafts Fair has knocked it out of the park for 50(!) years.

More than 150 artists from around the country are coming to show off their art of all forms at the fair’s Big Five-O. Plus, attendees can view demonstrations by master craftsmen, enjoy food and live music, and let the fair’s petting zoo, choo-choo train, wall climbing, and pony rides entertain the kiddos.

Early Bird Tickets are $8 adult, $6 seniors & military, $3 children 5-12, and under 5 free. Early Bird Weekend Pass is $18. Purchase tickets here.

And if you can’t get enough of the fair, have I got news for you! MoSH has an exhibition all about the fair’s history. “Celebrating 50 Years of the Pink Palace Crafts Fair” presents an eclectic collection of fine craft and handicraft pieces and showcases the craftsmanship on display every year at the Crafts Fair. It’s on display now, so check it out, why don't you?

× Expand photography courtesy elmwood cemetery

Elmwood Cemetery, 824 S. Dudley

Saturday, September 24, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Boo. Boo who? Why are you crying? It’s not like you fell off a mountain or were killed in a laboratory explosion due to the carelessness of others. If that were the case, then maybe — just maybe — it’d be okay to break out the Kleenex and get to weeping. But seeing that you’re here reading this and not buried at Elmwood Cemetery, I’d say you’re doing okay, unlike, well, some of the folks already at Elmwood who did fall off a mountain and were killed in a laboratory explosion due to the carelessness of others. Now, those are some people whose sob stories we’d all be interested in hearing, and in fact, we can.

This weekend, Elmwood staffer Amanda Zorn will lead a 90-minute walk through history and melancholy, telling the sob stories and cautionary tales of various residents like the guy who fell off a mountain or the one who was killed in a laboratory explosion due to the carelessness of others (as his gravestone reads). Knock on wood you don’t follow in their footsteps.

Tickets ($20) for the tour can be purchased online. Registration is required.

× Expand photography courtesy Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group

The Tower Courtyard at Overton Square

Saturday, September 24, noon-6 p.m.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Owls say. Owls say who? Yes, they do, and owl bet you’d have a hoot at Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group’s Latin Fest this weekend. At the free festival, families and friends can listen and dance to live Latin music, enjoy Latin food and drinks, and take part in crafts. On the schedule for live entertainment that’ll knock your socks off are: DJ Xander, Desfile de Bandera (a flag parade), Memphis Tango, Mexican singer Marisol Pierre, El Baile de La Gigantona (the dance of La Gigantona), mariachi, University of Memphis’ Marimba Group, SambaFusion, Salsa Memphis, and the tropical music band Revolfusion.

× Expand photography courtesy wiseacre brewing company

Wiseacre Brewery, 2783 Broad

Saturday, September 24, 1 p.m.

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Little old lady. Little old lady who? Well, you better strap on your lederhosen ’cause I had no idea you could yodel like that. I bet you’re full of hidden talents. Have you ever entered a stein holding competition? Now that’d be impressive if you won, and why not give it a try this weekend at Wiseacre’s Oktoberfest? It’d also be the perfect place to show off your yodeling skills. Plus, there’ll be music by Mighty Souls Brass Band, food trucks, and beer of course. (If you bring your own stein, you can fill it with Tiny Bomb, Memphis Sands, Oktoberfest, or Second Banana for $10. If you don’t have a stein, you can purchase one for $22 and that’ll include a free fill.)

If you’re wanting to know more about beer and pretzels and German history, Wiseacre has the perfect class for you, where you’ll get to eat and drink and take a mini tour of the brewery. Classes cost $25 and will be offered at 1, 3, and 5 p.m. Register here, and get ready to celebrate your new favorite word: Gemütlichkeit. By the end of the day, it’ll be rolling off your tongue, so don’t knock it till you try it.

× Expand Morgan Asoyuf, Mousewoman Oracle Crown, 2019. Silver, green amethyst, phrenite, diamonds. Artwork courtesy of the Artist.

Metal Museum, 374 Metal Museum

On display through Sunday, September 25

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Honeydew. Honeydew who? Honeydew you wanna go to the Metal Museum? Because, honey, you do. It’s your last chance to see Morgan Asoyuf’s exhibit “Royal Portrait.” A contemporary Ts’ymsen artist, Asoyuf re-envisions the crowns, scepters, mantles, and jewelry that identify Indigenous matriarchal leaders, especially those who advocate for land rights, for environmental custodianship, and on behalf of murdered and missing Indigenous women. Overall, she seeks to highlight matriarchal power within the Northwest Coast system as a legitimization of Indigenous sovereignty.

Asoyuf will present a virtual talk on Sunday, September 25, at 3 p.m. Register for the talk here.