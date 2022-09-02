Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 2-4

× Expand photography by Bill Simmers

Playhouse on the Square, 66 S. Cooper

Performances through September 18

William Shakespeare’s biggest contribution to the literary world is undoubtedly the pickup line. After all, “Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?” is perhaps the most iconic pickup line in existence. But not all have an appreciation for Shakespeare’s wordsmithing, especially Nick and Nigel Bottom, who are out to knock the Bard down a peg or two by hiring a soothsayer and writing a musical about … eggs. (I guess, eggs are more lovely and temperate than a summer’s day?)

And if you’re unsure whether anything good will come from the Bottoms’ plans, you’ll have to watch the tongue-in-cheek story unfold on Playhouse’s stage, Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $45 and can be purchased online.

× Expand photography by Gary & Carol Cox, GC Photo Productions

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Friday, September 2-September 11

Shall I compare thee to a funnel cake? Thou art more sweet and delightful, and yet, now I’m craving a funnel cake, the fluffy bites, the powdered sugar that coats the top of your mouth. Mmmm … Delicious. Fortunately, for all those who crave funnel cakes and other festival fare, you don’t have to look any further than the Delta Fair & Music Festival, where you can take in all your caloric favorites.

And, of course, in addition to such culinary extravaganza, the fair boasts games and rides, pig races, acrobatic performances, livestock shows, a petting zoo, live music, craft demos, and so, so much more. Tickets cost $15/adults and $10/youths and can be purchased at your local Kroger.

× Expand photography by alexander grey on unsplash

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Friday, September 2, 6 p.m. | Saturday, September 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Shall I compare thee to a library? Thou hast everything I am searching for and more. Thou even hast free events, like the Pride Celebration this Saturday, where families can meet with local nonprofits, enjoy a Rainbow Family Story Time, participate in a mini pride parade, take part in crafts and free take-home activities, and win raffle prizes.

Plus, adults can attend the kickoff event on Friday, which will feature live music, trivia with prizes, a small art sale, and free (!) drinks provided by Grind City Brewery. Registration for this event is required. Register here.

× Expand photography by Eran Menashri on Unsplash

Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse

Saturday-Sunday, September 3-4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Shall I compare thee to a record? Thou art the only one I want to listen to — well, unless I find a really cool record this weekend at Memphis Listening Lab and WYXR’s record swap, where Memphis’ top record-dealers will sell music of all kinds. Plus, there will be live entertainment, live broadcasts from WYXR DJs, and record giveaways.

Or shall I compare thee to a zine? Thou art a work of art. And if you, too, are a zinester you won’t want to miss the Zine Fest, Crosstown Arts’ annual celebration of locally made zines that happens to coincide with the Record Swap. Admission is free for both events.

× Expand photography courtesy wlok

Overton Park Shell, 1928 Poplar

Saturday, September 3, 3-9 p.m.

Shall I compare thee to gospel music? Thou taketh my breath away. So thank goodness the WLOK Stone Soul Picnic is outdoors, where you can take in as much fresh air as needed to compensate for any taken breath. And with such a prestigious, breath-taking lineup of local and national artists, you’re gonna need it.

Zacardi Cortez will headline the six-hour event featuring The Mellowtones, Uncle Richard’s Puppets, The Spiritual Soldiers, Charisse, and many more. For a full lineup, visit here.

Admission is free. Food trucks and entertainment for children will be available throughout.