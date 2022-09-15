Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend — September 16-18

× Expand photography courtesy Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity

Friday, September 16, 7:30 p.m.

Ahoy, me hearties! International Talk Like A Pirate Day is nearly upon us, and no one is more prepared to heave ho than Mark Twain, whose lifelong ambition was to cast away and take to the seas. But alas Twain settled for immortalizing himself not as a scourge of the seven seas but as piece of literary landlubber. (It’s a story as true as Davy Jones’ Locker, and if you don’t believe me or Davy Jones, Twain said it himself: “Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates.”)

However, like the Dread Pirate Roberts, Twain’s persona and reputation has been passed down unto another: Pete Pranica (yes, the play-by-play television broadcaster for the Grizzlies). Twain/Pranica will take over Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s stage, just as he did during his many speaking engagements and tours at the turn of the twentieth century — attire and all. It’ll be a mix of stand-up performance, lectures, and readings of selections from Huckleberry Finn and Roughing It, plus other written works and speeches to be selected by Twain as his mood permits. (The nearly bankrupt Twain, bitter about his lack of booty, usually can’t be bothered to make his final choices for topics to present until in front of an audience.)

Tickets ($15-$27) can be purchased online.

× Expand photography by Todd Rosenberg Rosario Guillen, Onjélee Phomthirath, and Erina Ueda

The Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main

Friday, September 16, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, September 17, 7:30 p.m.

Talking like a pirate may make you feel lily-livered, especially when those sea dogs brag about their sea legs. But here’s a helpful tip for all you scallywags: You can develop your sea legs while on land. It’s a special practice that helps with balance and shifting your weight from side to side. It’s called — get this — dancing. 💃

For inspiration, you can head over to the Halloran Centre for a performance by Giordano Dance Chicago, America’s original jazz dance company and one of the longest-running concert dance companies in the world. Their technique and experience is abso-loot-ley impeccable, but their ability to convey passion, humanity, and elegance is a treasure — and a much needed background for those wishing to be in shipshape condition to brave the seas. As they say on Talk Like a Pirate Day, you gotta know how to swab the dance floor before you get to swab the deck. Tickets ($30) for the show can be purchased online.

And if you’re more of an “all-hands-hoay” learner, you can take a free (!) class from members of the company this Saturday at the kraken of dawn, 10:30 a.m.-noon. The class is open to crews of all ages and abilities, with no prior experience necessary. Jazz shoes or bare feet are suggested; registration is required. Register here, or ye’ll walk the plank.

× Expand photography courtesy Cooper Young Business Association

Cooper-Young

Saturday, September 17, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

I know not everyone can relate to being a pirate — hopefully, most people can’t relate to being a pirate. But I don’t think I’d be bilge-sucking if I said that, like pirates, we wouldn’t be fond of being marooned. This goes beyond no shoes, no shirt — that’s no problem. We’re talking about no food, no drink, no possessions, and no one in sight but you and your thoughts. Thankfully, most of us — hopefully all of us — have yet to be marooned, so we can weigh anchor and hoist the mizzen for the Cooper-Young Festival, where you can get all the food, drink, and possessions you could dream of — plus the company and entertainment of great people.

Over 400 artisans from around the country will show off their art and crafts, ready for the plunder — well, more like purchase. Plus, Bailey Bigger will headline a slew of local artists this year. It’s going to be a true celebration of the arts, people, culture, and heritage of Memphis.

× Expand photography by Stacy Wright

Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse

Saturday, September 17, 5-8 p.m.

Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate’s life for me sounds delightful if you think about all the travel and the places you get to see, minus all the rifling and looting and filching and sacking. But drink up, me hearties, for we don’t have to be a pirate to be a globetrotter, thanks to Crosstown Concourse and its partners whose mission is to highlight different cultures from around the world. In fact, this weekend, the Concourse is celebrating the traditional Vietnamese Mid-Autumn Festival with moon cakes, live music, a dragon dance, face painting, an Ao Dai fashion show, and more.

Admission is free. No need to bring your pieces of eight.

Pirates Raid

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar

Sunday, September 18, 1-5 p.m.

Shiver me timbers! The city of Memphis has authorized its librarians to become pirates (or as the pirates would say, privateers), and they’ll be running amok — amok! I say (not amuck) — this Sunday for Talk Like a Pirate Day. It’s going to be a swashbuckling event, where the whole family can explore the history and life of piracy, read stories with merfolk, puzzle the way out of the Captain’s Quarters in a pirate Escape room, and fill up on grog and live music at the Pirate Tavern.

Don’t forget September is not just for celebrating pirates; it’s also Library Card Sign-Up Month. And if you don’t have one yet, you’d be a real scurvy dog if you don’t sign up for one. After all, MPL has limited edition Memphis Grizzlies cards available. Savvy?