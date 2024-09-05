Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Andrea Morales, Southern Heritage, 2017, Courtesy the Artist.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

On display through January

Fight Procrastination Day is this Friday, and the website that alerted me to this fact has a countdown ticking down the seconds until the day arrives and, oh my word, it is drumming up my anxiety. I have seven hours, three minutes, 41 seconds, 37 seconds, 33 seconds, I can’t live like this. Fight Procrastination Day doesn’t mean anything to me, I don’t think; it’s just too on the nose, seeing that I’ve been procrastinating writing this here “Five Things To Do” and we’re down to the wire. And I know what you’re thinking: Don’t you do this every week? Surely, you could work on this way ahead of time, instead of right before the deadline. And I say to that, I’M VERY MUCH AWARE. But are you aware that the Brooks has opened a new exhibit? Am I deflecting? Very much so. Did they procrastinate in making the show? You tell me. According to my sources, they began the process of making the show a few years ago. True story.

I got to see it yesterday, not to brag or anything, and definitely not to procrastinate, and oh my word, it’s beautiful. And I’m realizing now I haven’t told you a gosh darn thing about it. Let’s start with the basics. Title: “Roll Down Like Water.” Content: 65 photographs spanning a decade of work by the Memphis-based photojournalist Andrea Morales. “These images reflect the collective change of Memphis and the surrounding region over time, a place that often just eludes definition by the many storytellers, poets, and songwriters that have lived in or passed through this area. Morales’s talent is looking directly, earnestly, while creating space for the essence of this place — the magic of it — to enter her lens.” That’s what the Brooks said, and I couldn’t have said it better myself.

× Expand photography courtesy donald brown

Museum of Science & History

Friday, September 6, 7 p.m.

We’re down to six hours, 54 minutes, 55 seconds. Here I’ll make this one quick: Donald Brown, who was one of the Memphis Three along with James Williams and Mulgrew Miller, is getting a Beale Street Brass Note (yay!). He’s also getting a tribute to his life at MoSH, with a live concert by the Memphis Jazz Workshop. Tickets for the show are $15 and can be purchased here.

Also, Valeria Z. Nollan will be reading from her upcoming biography of Brown on Saturday, September 7th, at 6 p.m. Catch up on all things Donald Brown here.

× Expand photography by Alysse Gafkjen

Overton Park Shell

Saturday, September 7, 7 p.m.

Six hours, 47 minutes, 40 seconds. I’m going to copy-and-paste from the other events round-up that I do for the Memphis Flyer because we’re running out of time, and I do two of these things!

Music is more than a vanity project for Cyrena Wages. (You’ll get that pun in just a second.) This May, she released her debut album Vanity Project (read about it here), and now she’ll be performing at the Shell for the Orion Free Concert Series.

Memphis Zoo

Saturday, September 7, 7-10 p.m.

Six hours, 46 minutes, 3 seconds. At this moment in time, I’m tempted to go down a Google rabbit hole, but I’m afraid that leans into procrastination territory. I reaallllllyyy want to Google the lyrics to the song we sing in New Orleans (I’m from New Orleans if that isn’t clear) about the Audubon Zoo (the zoo in New Orleans, if that isn’t clear). It goes something like the monkeys and the something and the blah blah blah all asked for you, and somewhere it rhymes with Audubon Zoo. I’m humming the tune in my head, and I’d hum it for you but I’ve been told I can’t hold a tune. It’s a very cute song, though. The Memphis Zoo should get one, but I guess it’ll stick with the rhyming Zoo Rendezvous.

That’s happening this weekend by the way. It’s Barbie-themed this year. You’ll be able to indulge in delectable bites and cocktails from top local restaurants, food trucks, and bars. You’ll also get to enjoy live music by Nick Black, The YAMS, DJ Nyce Lyfe, DJ Bassventura, and the legendary Stan Bell. And there’s more in store. Tickets are $200 and can be purchased here. This event is 21+.

× Expand photography courtesy Hemline | Tailored Brand Strategies

Central Gardens

Sunday, September 8, 1-5 p.m.

Six hours, 39 minutes, 15 seconds. And we’re on the homestretch, but home is where procrastination thrives. But, hey, I don’t have to procrastinate when my segue is right there ’cause we’re about to talk about the Home & Garden Tour of the year, as presented by the Central Gardens Association. This year’s tour showcases historic homes along Peabody Avenue and the surrounding area north of Peabody. Highlights include the architecturally significant Kimbrough Towers and a special 100th-anniversary tour of Miss Lee’s Preschool at Grace-St. Luke’s School. See the featured homes here.

The Hospitality Center returns and will feature offerings from Good Groceries Mobile Diner, Tipsy Tumbler, Voodoo Coffee, and MemPops, plus entertainment by Stax Music Academy, Opera Memphis, and more. Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 day of.

