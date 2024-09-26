Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy museum of science & history

Audubon Park

Friday – Saturday, September 27 – 28, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sunday, September 29, 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.

The Pink Palace might not be called the Pink Palace anymore, but the Pink Palace Crafts Fair retains its name. It’s a tradition more than 50 years old at this point — one that’s only grown from the 30 craftsmen who set up on the front lawn in front of the mansion for that very first fair in 1973. Now it’s the largest juried arts and crafts fair in the Mid-South, with jewelry, 2D art, glass, wood, leather, sculpture, fiber, and so much more.

Festival-goers will enjoy demonstrations by master craftsmen including broom makers, printmakers, sculptors, potters, woodturners, jewelry, metal artists, and food artisans, and there will be live music, vendors, and activities for the kids like the choo-choo train, pony rides, and a climbing wall. General admission is $10.75 for adults and $4.75 for kids, and tickets can be purchased here. Parking is free, with shuttles to the fair entrance.

× Expand photography by Ariel Cobbert

Beale Street Landing | Friday, September 27, 6 – 9 p.m.

Cossitt Library | Saturday, September 28, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Get your podcast on at the PodBox Memphis Podcast Festival, a unique platform for creators, industry experts, and audiences to connect, collaborate, and celebrate the growing world of podcasting. The first day of the festival is a media mixer at Beale Street Landing with podcasters, social media influencers, content creators, radio and TV personalities, and print media folks — oh, and Mayor Paul Young.

Saturday’s day-long program at Cossitt Library features interactive breakout sessions, panel discussions, and expert talks with a range of media personalities. A podcast pitch competition is open for aspiring podcasters to pitch program ideas and receive professional feedback from a panel of judges. The winning pitch will receive a podcast launch package complete with recording studio time, on-air radio time with WYXR 91.7FM, podcast coaching, and everything you need to get your podcast set up on all major podcasting apps.

Crosstown Arts

Friday, September 27, 6 p.m.

Crosstown Arts opens its fall exhibitions this weekend: “ANA•LOG,” “Size Matters,” and “Still.” In “ANA•LOG,” Lester Merriweather examines the concept of agency over Black visualization within American popular culture, while Alex Paulus’ “Size Matters” focuses on the juxtaposition of small figures within expansive landscapes. In “Still,” Michelle Fair’s latest works delve into the process of painting.

At the opening reception, guests will enjoy a musical experience by DJ Janet Wilson, a special menu by chef Leah Getchel of Good Groceries Market & Café and a complimentary cocktail from Art Bar with Cathead satsuma mandarin vodka, fresh apple, and spiced cinnamon syrup. The event is free to attend.

× Expand photography courtesy Tennessee shakespeare company

Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center | Friday, September 27, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company | Saturday, September 28, 7 p.m. | Sunday, September 29, 3 p.m.

Mistaken identity — not the kind that involves credit cards and agonizing phone calls with customer service representatives — but the kind that involves two sets of twins separated at birth who are reunited — that’s what’s in store for you in this performance by the Tennessee Shakespeare Company. It’s a madcap romp for sure, full of extraordinary misunderstandings — all taking place in a tight 90 minutes.

You can catch one of TSC's performances of The Comedy of Errors as part of its Free Shout-Out Shakespeare Series this weekend at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center, rain or shine. (Again, this one is FREE. Seats are first come, first served.)

Also this weekend are two ticketed performances on Tennessee Shakespeare Company’s Tabor Stage. These tickets are half-off regular admission and cost $22 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $10 for students. (Purchase here.)

More free, outdoor performances are scheduled for October. Find the full lineup here.

× Expand photography courtesy TEDxmemphis

Memphis University School (MUS) - Hyde Chapel

Saturday, September 28, 9 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Talk your way into seeing this year’s TEDxMemphis Talks, which will leave you energized with new ideas from people all over the 901 community. With topics ranging from The Tiny Home Revolution to Could You Change The World By Drinking Your Coffee Black?, you’ll learn about things you didn’t even know you could learn about. (A full list of topics and speakers can be found here.) Tickets can be purchased here for either the full day ($140) or for one of two sessions (9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 – 4 p.m. for $75).