Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy memphis greek festival

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

Friday–Saturday, September 20-21, 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Sixty-five years ago, Hawaii and Alaska were admitted to the U.S. as the 49th and 50th states, Mattel’s Barbie made her debut in the United States, and the Memphis Greek Festival was hosted for the first time. Celebrate its 65th anniversary this weekend.

As always, you can expect delicious Greek food and pastries from spanakopita to baklava, and there’s a drive-through option. Georgio and the Fabulous Grecian Keys will be playing every day, and the Athenian Dance Troupe will perform on Saturday.

On Friday, festival-goers can take a free Greek dancing lesson at 5:30 p.m. Both days, attendees can tour the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church and view the University of Mississippi Greek Exhibit. Children can enjoy inflatables and games.

Admission is $3 or three cans of food to donate to the Mid-South Food Bank. Gates close at 7 p.m.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis brooks museum of art

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Friday, September 20, 5:30 p.m.

The earliest known “true” papermaking has been traced back to 200 B.C.E. in China. That was a long time ago, in the very distant past, but in the near future, you can learn more about the art of handmade paper with the opening of the Brooks’ latest exhibit.

As the Brooks says: “Featured are handmade paper creations showcasing a variety of techniques that expand our understanding of the medium. They were created at Dieu Donné, a leading arts organization in New York that offers artists support, training, and resources to create contemporary works of art using handmade paper processes. Working with an expert staff collaborator, the artists transform fibers — such as cotton and linen — into a variety of forms ranging from vibrant pulp paintings to delicately layered art objects.”

The exhibition will be on display through December 15th. The opening reception will have light bites and drinks, and guests will have the opportunity to mingle with artists and art lovers and hear more about the Pride Collective. RSVP here.

× Expand Photography by Jonas Kakaroto on Unsplash

Agricenter International

Saturday, September 21, noon–6 p.m.

About 1,000 years ago the word pizza was first documented by name in some Italian text about a guy pledging 12 pizzas to some bishop. About 300 years ago, pizza as we know it emerged in eighteenth-century Naples, and a little over a century ago America got its first pizzeria — in New York City. Now, in the grand year of 2024, pizza will reach another milestone: the first-ever Memphis Pizza Festival.

The pizza-forward festival invites attendees to indulge in unlimited samples of pizza from more than 20 of Memphis’ pizzerias, like Broadway Pizza, Grisanti’s on Main, Hi Tone, Memphis Chess Club, Rock ’N Dough, and Slim & Husky’s, just to name a few (full list of vendors here).

The day will be complete with contests, judged by experts and the people, and panel discussions, including “Mid-South Italians & How Pizza Came to Memphis” and “Knead to Know: The Do’s & Don’ts to Artisan Bread-Making.” Festival-goers will enjoy live music, fun games, and activities throughout the day. Proceeds will support the Mid-South Food Bank and Everbloom Farmacy.

Tickets are $55 for general admission; tickets for kids (12-17) are $25. More info here.

× Expand photography courtesy cazateatro bilingual theatre group

Overton Square

Saturday, September 21, noon–6 p.m.

Fifty-six years ago, President Lyndon Johnson signed into law National Hispanic Heritage Week. Thirty-six years ago, President Ronald Reagan signed into law the expanded National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15). And now it’s time to celebrate with Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group’s Latin Fest, where friends and families can listen to and dance to live Latin music, taste Latin food and drinks, enjoy activities for kids, and shop from vendors.

× Expand Roman Banks as 'MJ' and the cast of the MJ First National Tour. Photography by Matthew Murphy, MurphyMade

Orpheum Theatre

Performances through Sunday, September 22

Thirty-one years ago, Michael Jackson embarked on his 1992 Dangerous World Tour to promote his eighth studio album Dangerous. Three years ago, a jukebox musical about the tour debuted on Broadway. Now, it’s made its way to Memphis.

Remaining performances are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1 and 6 p.m. Tickets ($39 – $189) can be purchased here.