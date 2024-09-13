Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy shc

Various Locations

Through Saturday, September 14

Kick off the season with the Southern Heritage Classic Cultural Celebration. Sure, there’s the rivalry football game between Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Tennessee State, but there’s also a ton of non-football events to check out, from the parade to an exhibit at the National Civil Rights Museum. More info here.



Buckman Performing Arts Center

Friday, September 13, 5 – 7 p.m.

I don’t often quote Shrek. Well, I mean, I do, but I usually save that for my personal life, not my professional life, because I like to keep things professional. And Shrek doesn’t scream professional. And you know what, I won’t even quote Shrek; I’ll paraphrase Shrek: People have layers. (I could’ve said, Ogres have layers.) One of these people is Marcus Moss, whose very own website says, “Corporate by Day, Artist by Night,” and whose very own exhibition is called “Life in Layers.”

You can meet the artist and explore the exhibit this Friday at the opening reception. The pop culture-inspired art will be on display through October 28th at the Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s.



Cooper-Young Historic District

Saturday, September 14, 9 a.m.–7 p.m.

At the corner of Happy and Healthy — wait this isn’t Walgreens — at the corner of Cooper and Young is the festival where happiness and a healthy amount of art, music, and crafts flourishes. This year’s headliner is Carla Thomas, with The Stax Academy Alumni Band. She’ll perform at 5:15 p.m. Also on the lineup are Rachel Maxann, Oakwalker, Tennessee Screamers, Jombi, Salo Pallini, Cameron Bethany, Turnstyles, General Labor, Late Night Cardigan, Black Cream, and the Steve Selvidge Band.



Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, September 14, 6–9 p.m.

Celebrate the beauty of Asian culture with live music, traditional lion dance performances, and fun for the whole family with face painting and a fashion show. Savor the sweet taste of tradition with free mooncakes and explore the rich heritage of four local temples.



Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Sunday, September 15, noon–5 p.m.

It’s not a stretch to say that this festival will have all the yoga you could ever dream of. You can take a variety of classes from a variety of instructors in just one day — from learning about the power of the breath to Pilates fusion to a forest walk. There will also be vendors, food trucks, and kids classes. General admission is $45 and day of admission is $55. More information here.