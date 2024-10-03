Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand chucalissa model photograph by chris mccoy

C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa

Friday, October 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Last month, Chris McCoy wrote a cover story on the first Bluff City, the community that thrived here many centuries before European settlers arrived (if you haven’t read it, I’ve done you a favor and linked it here; I expect half a million emails in my inbox thanking me for this kind favor, and another half a million in Chris’ praising him for writing this story). This is relevant because a) we at Memphis Magazine like to talk about ourselves and b) because I’d like to talk about the Torches, Tales, and Trails (try saying that fives times fast) happening at Chucalissa, the prehistoric site that Chris spends quite a bit talking about.

At this Torches, Tales, and Trails, guests will stroll under the night sky guided by the light of a candle and a park ranger who likes to tell tales long forgotten. Yes, you’ll be given old-timey candle-lanterns to borrow as you make your way through Chucalissa on a 1.5 mile walk as a ranger shares Southern folktales. Bring our own water and bug spray because you don’t have to live old-timey if you don’t want to. And you can bring a flashlight.

Register for the event here. It’s $20 to attend. If you have any questions, feel free to call Ranger Daulton at 901-607-7008. Don’t tell him I sent you. He doesn’t know me, and quite frankly, you don’t either.

Halloran Centre

Friday, October 4, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, October 5, 7:30 p.m.

Don Quixote is considered the first modern novel. I know this because for some reason it was on many of my history tests back in my grade school and even high school days. I don’t know why. It’s a handy fact though. Well, not really, since I don’t often think about Don Quixote nor do I know anything about Don Quixote other than he’s the hero of the first modern novel.

But it is handy that Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group is putting on De Aquí y de Allá, which is all about the courageous Don Quixote of La Mancha, so now I have a reason to pull out my hand fun fact AND I can actually learn about the guy. During this play performed in Englsih and Spanish, Don Quixote and his trusty sidekick, Sancho Panza, go on an adventure full of fun, music, dance, culture and more through Latin America including Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, and Argentina.

Tickets ($25) can be purchased here.

Radians Amphitheater At Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday-Sunday, October 4-6

Mempho has returned, this year with headliners Jack White, Trey Anastasio, and Cody Jinks. Also on the lineup are The Roots and Digable Planets at Mempho, Goose, Sublime with Rome, Marcus King, Charles Wesley Godwin, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors, Cory Wong, Warren Haynes Band, and The Kills. Other artists will fill in the roster as well, including some of this city’s finest artists. Three-day and single-day tickets to the Mempho Music Festival can be purchased here.

V&E Greenline's Kirby Station House Grounds

Saturday, October 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

You can talk the talk, but can you walk the Artwalk? Yeah, you can! I mean, it’s less of a walk and more of a stroll. Honestly, it’s less of a stroll and more of a stop and stare, chat, drink, eat, take a few steps, repeat.

More than 50 artists and craftspeople from across the local area will set up in artists booths, showing off and selling a variety of media including painting, sculpture, jewelry design, fine glass, ceramics, woodwork, mixed media, photography, fiber arts, and more.

The day will be complete with all your favorite food trucks, a full bar with beer, wine, and cocktails, a silent auction, V&E Greenline merchandise, a kids activity area, and a lineup of local-favorite music throughout the day.

Admission is free, and all profits benefit the V&E Greenline General Fund which covers maintenance of the trail and its amenities as well as “behind the scenes” expenses such as insurance.

Metal Museum

On display through January 26, 2025

This week, the Metal Museum opened its latest exhibition, “A Hidden Culture.” To quote the museum: “We proudly recognize Preston Jackson as our 38th Master Metalsmith. In Jackson’s words, the exhibition ‘reveals history that has been buried, forgotten, or deemed unimportant by society.’ The exhibition brings together sixteen freestanding sculptures in cast bronze and four paintings by the prolific and esteemed Preston Jackson that give voice to perspectives previously overlooked by history books. In addition, a monumental cast bronze triptych will be displayed at the Memphis Botanic Garden.”

Jackson will give an artist’s talk at the Memphis Botanic Garden on Thursday, October 16, 5 p.m., and at the Metal Museum on Saturday, October 19, 4 p.m.