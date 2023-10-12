Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade FUNNY_GIRL_3_0509 Photo Credit - Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Orpheum Theatre

Performances through Sunday, October 15

Tomorrow, my dear, is Friday the 13th — a Friday the 13th in October, no less, which somehow makes my skin crawl even more than it just being a “regular” Friday the 13th. And I know logically that it’s just a number on the calendar and shouldn’t make a difference to me, but in the words of Fanny Brice, don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade [of anxiety]. I added that last part. Fanny Brice was more about life being candy and the sun being a ball of butter.

After all, everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. The musical, Funny Girl, now onstage at The Orpheum, is all about her journey to stardom, and you won’t want to miss it. Performances are through October 15, and tickets ($29-$135) can be purchased here.

Playhouse on the Square

Friday-Saturday, October 13 – 14, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 15, 2 p.m.

Did you know that the iconic Shakespearean play A Midsummer Night’s Dream premiered on a Friday the 13th in 1595? Let me rephrase: Do you know if that is true? Because if that’s true, wow, what a segue into talking about Ballet Memphis’ original retelling of this comedy of errors, where dreams and reality collide and where fairies meddle in the affairs of mortals. The performance will feature Mark Godden’s choreography as commissioned by Ballet Memphis and In Dreams choreography by Trey McIntyre. Tickets ($35) for the ballet can be purchased here.

Crosstown Theater | Friday, October 13, 6:30 p.m.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | Sunday, October 15, 2:30 p.m.

If I were to choose a theme song for this Friday the 13th, I’d choose Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony ’cause I’m super intellectual like that. If you’re not familiar with it, it goes: dun dun dun dunnnnnn … dun dun dun dunnnnn. It’s also the song that Beethoven the dog in the critically acclaimed Beethoven the movie barks along to before his family is like, “Hey, we should name you Beethoven.” (I cry every time I watch that movie … ’cause I’m super intellectual like that.) Also, Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony has, like, probably the most famous four notes in musical history, so there’s no way you haven’t heard it. (If a Saint Bernard knows it, you know it.)

So you won’t want to miss Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Beethoven’s (the person, not the dog) revolutionary work in an intimate setting, plus Jessie Montgomery’s Banner

Dan Lazarescou’s Impressions from the Black Sea. Tickets ($17-$90) for either performance can be purchased here.

Edge Motor Museum

Saturday, October 14, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

A group of know-it-all researchers thought it would be pertinent to conduct some Friday the 13th-based research that concluded: “The risk of hospital admission as a result of a transport accident may be increased by as much as 52%” on Fridays the 13th. For the validity of this research, I refer you to the article printed directly before this article in the very same journal, which took the stance: “A necktie is the most useless item in any man’s wardrobe. It does not offer any protection against the weather or injury; it is even rather uncomfortable.” Hard-hitting research, totally legitimate, very intellectual.

So if you spend your Friday the 13th all cooped up inside (as the “study” suggests) to avoid getting hit by a car, you might feel like you missed out on all your car interactions. And I’m not saying you should get hit by a car (not at all!), but you can go look at some cool cars at Edge Motor Museum’s Motorfest, where you can check out classics, antiques, muscle cars, tuners, street rods, trucks, motorcycles, modifieds, rat rods, and more. There’ll also be live music, pop-up-shops, goodie bags, and door prizes, and admission is free.

Crosstown Brewing Company

Saturday, October 14, noon – 8 p.m.

Paraskevidekatriaphobia is the fear of Friday the 13th. Cenosillicaphobia is the fear of having an empty glass while drinking. You can confront (and overcome) both fears this weekend, should you choose to attend Crosstoberfest. But don’t worry, just as Friday the 13th will pass, so too will the emptiness of your glass ’cause the beer will keep on coming. In addition to beer, beer, and more beer, you can expect a cornhole tournament, stein hoisting contest, costume contest, face painting, caricature artist, and live music by Mighty Souls Brass Band, and Devil Train. New Wing Order, El Mero Taco, Authentic Toast and SnoJunt901 will have food for sale.