Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy willmott events

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, November 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This festival crafted the perfect experience; no, this isn’t a rough draft. Crafts & Drafts showcases local artists and makers to provide for all your holiday gifting needs.

× Expand Scott A. Carter, “Bowed,” 2024; 30 x 22 x 1in; Glass, silicone, resin, spray paint, paint marker, copper tape, solder, inkjet transparency print, 3d printed mounting hardware; Courtesy of artist/Dixon Gallery & Gardens

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens

On display through January 19, 2025

The Dixon’s latest exhibition featuring Memphis artist, educator, curator, and musician Scott A. Carter explores sculpture, architecture, design, and sound. Carter’s collaged, semi-transparent wall reliefs look at first glance like abstract paintings, but are modular installations that utilize recycled and repurposed scraps or leftovers.

Carter will give a Munch and Learn presentation on December 4th, titled “Perfect in an Empty Room.”

FedEx Center at Shelby Farms Park

Saturday, November 9, 6 p.m.

Raising funds for the Wolf River Greenway, this event will have a live and silent auction, dinner, and cocktails, so celebrate the wonder of the Wolf and help support the conservation efforts of the Wolf River and its watershed. Tickets are $125/individuals and $250/couples and can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy GPAC

Germantown Performing Arts Center

Saturday, November 9, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

Catch Grammy-nominated Valerie June in concert at GPAC. Weaving together folk, soul, gospel, country, blues, psychedelia, and symphonic pop, June’s latest full-length album, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers, reflects her spellbinding vocals and infectious sense of wonder. Tickets ($23-$81) can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy The Maria Montessori School

Maria Montessori School Amphitheater

Saturday, November 9, 6 – 10 p.m.

Support Maria Montessori School while enjoying dishes from 20+ international kitchens from Global Cafe to Cocozza to Grecian Gourmet to Casablanca to Abyssinia and more. Guests will also enjoy specialty wines, craft beers, and a signature cocktail, all while soaking up the views of the Wolf River Marina and Memphis skyline at the scenic Maria Montessori Amphitheater. The Carlos Ecos Band will entertain while you browse a silent auction, featuring stunning art, fine jewelry, luxury getaways, and more. Tickets start at $50 and include unlimited food and drink. Purchase tickets here.