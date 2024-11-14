Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy playhouse on the square

Playhouse on the Square

November 15–December 22

Before there was a Wicked movie for celebrities to promote, there was The Wizard of Oz. You know it, you love it, and you can see it at Playhouse on the Square, starting Friday. All you have to do is follow the yellow brick road.

Performances will run through December 22nd, Friday nights at 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The last weekday of performances, December 19th and 20th, will offer evening public performances with a 7 p.m. curtain. General admission tickets are $25, senior citizens, military, and first responders are $20, and children under 18 are only $15. Purchase them here.

Midtown Memphis

Thursday-Sunday, November 14–17

The 1939 Wizard of Oz was the 10th screen adaptation of the original book by L. Frank Baum, and now there are over 50 movie adaptations of the original story. That’s a whole lot of Wizard of Oz movies — but none of them will be played at the Indie Memphis Film Festival!

Instead, festival-goers will enjoy premieres, Q&As with filmmakers, film workshops, and parties at Crosstown Theater and Studio on the Square, before hitting up encore screenings at Malco Paradiso on Monday and Tuesday, November 18th and 19th. A full schedule can be found here. Festival passes are $130, VIP passes are $240, virtual passes are $30, and single tickets are $15 — all of which can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy Museums of science & history

Lichterman Nature Center

Friday, November 15, 6–9 p.m.

Apparently, the green face paint that was applied to Margaret Hamilton’s face for her portrayal as the Wicked Witch of the West was so toxic that she couldn’t eat once she had it on. Anything she consumed had to be through a straw. Sounds miserable. Maybe she could’ve enjoyed the Science of Spirits happening this weekend, where she could’ve sipped away.

At the Science of Spirits, guests will enjoy spirits tasting, food pairing, and fun activities that explore the science of making spirits. This inaugural event will feature caterer Bain BBQ, Huey’s, and Graz’n and distillers to help guests discover and appreciate the science and art behind their pairings. The event will also include live music by Mark Edgar Stuart. Tickets ($100) can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy orpheum theatre

Orpheum Theatre

Friday, November 15, 7 p.m.

My favorite part of The Wizard of Oz was always when Dorothy, the Scarecow, the Tinman, and the Cowardly Lion got their makeovers in Emerald City. I just loved the way they did the Lion’s hair — those curls! So stunning! Too bad it was all for that wizard who — spoiler — turned out to not even be a wizard at all. What’s the point in dressing up?

At least this weekend, you can dress up for the Orpheum Soiree, which will bring the allure of another theater classic, Moulin Rouge, for an unforgettable night benefiting arts education. Features of the evening include glittering entertainment, live auction, specialty cocktails, exciting eats, and fun surprises. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased here.

× Expand photography by Mark Adams Grind City Coffee Expo at Wiseacre HQ in downtown Memphis on Saturday, November 5, 2022 Photo by Mark Adams

Crosstown Arts

Saturday, November 16, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Because the early Technicolor process required more light than a normal film production, temperatures on set of The Wizard of Oz often exceeded 100 degrees, which was not great for those in heavy costumes and stage makeup, like the Cowardly Lion whose costume weighed 90 pounds and had real lion fur. Talk about HOT, HOT, HOT.

You know what else is HOT, HOT, HOT? Coffee, coffee, coffee. And if you had to choose between being in the Cowardly Lion suit and a day at the Grind City Coffee Xpo (GCX) celebrating coffee culture, I’m pretty sure you’d say full steam ahead to the Xpo.

During the GCX, attendees will be able to sample various brewing and roasting methods as well as food from local restaurants and bakers. Attendees will be able to meet with 25-plus coffee-centric vendors, attend three discussion panels (“Cupping with Sustain Coffee,” “Cooking with Coffee,” and “Ask a Barista”), and watch three coffee and cocktails demos. Tickets are $44.52 and can be purchased here. The Xpo will also have a Warm Up at Archer Recording on Friday, 6 p.m., where guests can enjoy Byway coffee and Grind City beer ($5/general admission). To wrap up the weekend, on Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the Xpo will host the Grind City Throwdown, which will have a latte art competition and Brewer’s Cup (sign up to participate in those here). Proceeds benefit Protect Our Aquifer. Cool beans, right?