Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

South Main Arts District

Friday, March 28, 6 – 10 p.m.

Trolley Night is back, baby! Explore galleries, restaurants, bars, and shops all open late with activities on the street. Get complimentary drinks and snacks, hear live music, check out the Women’s Month Maker Market & Art Exhibit at Stock&Belle, and much more. For a fuller list of deals and steals, go here.

Germantown Performing Arts Center

Friday, March 28, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

See a tap-dance performance by an all-female cast celebrating sisterhood and the power of joy. Founded by sisters Chloé and Maud Arnold, the Syncopated Ladies have been featured on numerous TV shows, including The Late Late Show with James Corden. Get your tickets ($55–$87) here.

Metal Museum

Saturday, March 29, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This project by the Metal Museum, Moore Tech, and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis takes disassembled gun parts and makes them into meaningful works of art. On Saturday, attendees can watch as artists work in the blacksmith shop to make this art, and at 1 p.m., there will be an artist talk. There will also be free admission, live music, food and drinks, and free and paid activities.

Grind City Brewing Company

Saturday, March 29, noon – 6 p.m.

It’s time for Dogchella! It’s like Coachella but for dogs. And you can go this Saturday. Bring your pup, too, if you please. It’s all in honor of dogfluencer Sir Meatball’s birthday. You’ll get freebies from vendors (while supplies last). There’ll also be dog vendors and dogs for adoption, a dog fashion contest at 4 p.m., and a food truck for humans (Diamond Dave’s Pizza).

Orpheum Theatre

Sunday, March 30, 6:30 p.m.

Aretha Franklin, you know her music, so put a little respect to it. By that I mean, see R.E.S.P.E.C.T. at the Orpheum, an electrifying tribute concert, celebrating her music and legacy with a live band and vocalists. Tickets ($36–$83) are available for purchase here.