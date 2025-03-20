Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by ricardo dominguez

Puerto Rican Night

Overton Square Trimble Courtyard

Saturday, March 22, 6 – 9 p.m.

Get a taste of Puerto Rico this Saturday as Darts Productions puts on Memphis’ first-ever Puerto Rican Night, complete with music, dance, and authentic cuisine.

For Puerto Rican Night, Sari, a Memphis-based singer from Puerto Rico, will perform, as will the Richmond, Virginia-based Tradición Cultural Dance Company, who will present a traditional Puerto Rican dance. The theater collective Agua, Sol y Sereno is also traveling from Puerto Rico to bring an “unforgettable performance,” including a mask parade. Plus, there will be food from Puerto Rican vendors and merchandise available for purchase.

Puerto Rican Night is free to attend.

Memphis Botanic Garden

Saturday, March 22, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Celebrate spring with a hanami, or Cherry Blossom Picnic, at Memphis Botanic Garden. Guests can enjoy lunch from local food trucks on-site, like Soi #9, Pok Cha’s Egg Rolls, Rice Burner, Wagashi Bakery, Sushi Jimmi, and Mempops, plus a Cherry Blossom cocktail and other spring spirits from a cash bar. Guided tours through the Japanese Garden will be offered along with family-friendly activities including hodo name writing, origami, and a tea ceremony. No registration is necessary. ﻿Free with garden admission.

Open House at Studiohouse on Malvern

Front Porch Window Gallery at Studiohouse on Malvern

Saturday, March 22, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Artists Mary Jo Karimnia and Keiko Gonzalez will open their very pink studio to the public for a daylong, drop-in event that will include art installations and pop-up performances by musical guest Blueshift Ensemble at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Guests can take part in light snacks and a signature cocktail. You can read more about the Studiohouse here.

The Green Room at Crosstown Arts

Saturday, March 22, 7:30 p.m.

Produced by Homegrown Art, this choreopoem by Bria B. Saulsberry combines poetry, dance, and music, as it tells the story of “a Black girl discovering the dance of adolescent learning — remembering what has been taught, forgetting what has been passed down, and becoming who is needed.” Tickets for the performance ($30.39) can be purchased here.

Artist Talk: Althea Murphy-Price & Nelson Gutierrez

Sheet Cake

Saturday, March 22, 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Sheet Cake invites all to an artist talk with Althea Murphy-Price and Nelson Gutierrez in conjunction with their current exhibitions, “Accessories” and “Tales from the Journeys,” respectively. For her first solo exhibition with the gallery, Murphy-Price presents arrangements of armatures and accessories inspired by beauty tools and everyday objects such as barrettes and bobby pins, while Gutierrez’s work examines the psychological and social consequences of conflict. Learn more about these artists and their work, and enjoy some sweet treats and good company.