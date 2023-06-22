Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography by Matthew Murphy | Disney Lauren Nicole Chapman as Anna and Will Savarese as Hans.

Orpheum Theatre

Performances through July 2

Hey, reader, do you wanna build a snowman? Or ride our bikes around the halls? I think some company is overdue — I’ve started talking to the pictures on the walls. Seriously, though. I’ve started talking to inanimate objects — my plants, my water bottle, my whipped-cream-scented candle that’s running out of wax to burn. I should probably surround myself with some humans, and what better place to surround oneself with humans than at the Orpheum Theatre, where you can sit in silence and enjoy a wonderful show. And wouldn’t you know it, this weekend Frozen is taking over the stage.

That’s right the movie that took over all our lives years ago with “Let It Go” — and no I haven’t let go of the song or any song on that soundtrack. With songs like that, it’s no wonder it’s a Broadway show — plus there are even more songs from the film’s songwriters in the show and sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances.

Performances run through Sunday, July 2nd. Purchase tickets ($34-$150) and see a full schedule of shows here.

× Expand Photography by Timothy Dykes on Unsplash

Grind City Brewing Co.

Saturday, June 24, noon – 6 p.m.

Remember how when you first saw Frozen, and Olaf (the snowman in case you forgot) sang about how excited he was for summer and how much cooler he was gonna be … yeah, who’s gonna tell him? Not me! But you can. You can even tell him after you run, walk, or bike three miles this Friday or Saturday. And why would you run, walk, or bike three miles this weekend (other than for, like, health reasons or whatever)? To get beer!

Thanks to TapRoute and Grind City Brewing Co., if you show proof of those three miles (i.e. track your movement on a fitness tracking app), you can get $5 drafts all day, plus entry into a bunch of super cool lotteries for things like a $250 Grind City Brewing TapRoom gift card! Talk about a steal. Read more about the event here.

× Expand photography courtesy we are memphis

Museum of Science & History

Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Even though it’s been a bit since I last watched the film, I will say that my favorite scene is when Anna runs through the halls and jumps in front of all the art — like that Rococo painting of The Swing, it just makes my heart flutter ’cause who doesn’t love some art? Even the Memphis’ government is on board, especially after it introduced its Art For All campaign to make the arts more accessible and inclusive. In fact, this weekend marks its flagship event: the first-ever Art For All Festival, where dozens of arts and culture organizations will showcase a variety of performances, installations, experiences and more.

Highlighted activations include a pop-up, interactive art gallery from TONE; the Mini Mobile Metal Museum with forge and foundry demonstrations and hands-on activities from the Metal Museum; performances by Hattiloo Theatre; dance movement therapy and performances from Image Builders Memphis; performances by Opera Memphis; interactive art activities and artmaking from Memphis Brooks Museum of Art; art activations from the Orpheum Theatre and Stax Museum; and more! The best part? It’s all free!

× Expand Artwork by Holtermonster Designs

Malco Summer 4 Drive-In

Saturday, June 24, 7 p.m.

We can all agree that Frozen is an apocalyptic tale of humans defending the planet against otherworldly forces. You could even say it’s not much unlike Edge of Tomorrow, Starship Troopers, or The Blob (1988), all of which feature a threat to the human race by some otherworldly (or out-of-this-world) force. Or so I’m told … I’ve only seen Frozen, butttttt luckily for all: We can see if my theory holds up as all these films (with the exception of Frozen) are screened this weekend as part of the Time Warp Drive-In.

Tickets are $25 per car, which means it costs $25 for as many people as you can (safely) cram into your car, truck, van, Wienermobile, whatever you drive.

× Expand Photography by Gift Habeshaw on Unsplash

Cossitt Library

Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

You know what goes really well with all things Frozen? Kids. Not like in a creepy way, but in a way that I can segue into suggesting the 901KidsFest, a free family-friendly event for all ages. There’ll be interactive stations, performances, food trucks, an author’s corner, a kid vendors’ market, giveaways, performances, screenings, and more. You won’t want to miss it! RSVP here for free food tickets and swag bags.