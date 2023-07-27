Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis

× Expand photography courtesy big cypress lodge

Big Cypress Lodge

Friday, July 28, 6 – 11 p.m.

This week, I listened to a podcast about the history of Monopoly, the board game, because I’m an intellectual like that. Feel free to stand in awe of my brain power — a brain power so powerful that it can comprehend the history of Monopoly, which is actually more complex than you might think, even more complex than the story of the crystal skull found at the Pyramid, a story that I was recently accused of completely making up. Can you believe that? As if I could pull a story like that out of a hat (or should I say the teeny hat piece from Monopoly).

But, as you know, there’s more to the Pyramid than a very true story about a crystal skull; the Pyramid also has monthly parties, where you can boogie the night away on the Mississippi Terrace. Guests enjoy energetic DJ performances, drink specials, and a pretty gosh darn good rooftop view of the city. There’s no cover 6–7 p.m., and after 7 p.m., there’s a $10 cover. Music starts at 8 p.m.

Parties at the Pyramid are on the last Friday of the month through October.

× Expand photography by Надя Кисільова on Unsplash

Marquette Park

Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

As riveting as the history of Monopoly is, the fact that the Game of Life was invented in 1860 by a 23-year-old astounds me because that means that Civil War soldiers played the game and because that means that someone achieved what I deem his magnum opus at 23. The goal of the initial game was, as Bradley himself said, “to forcibly impress upon the minds of youth the great moral principles of virtue and vice.” Such a nice idea, isn’t it?

Focus on Memphis’ Living Green Festival also has a nice idea: “to promote a green, healthy living style,” says the festival’s organizer, Stephanie Hill. But unlike the Game of Life, this festival has real-life activities that’ll help you take care of your mind, body, soul, and the planet.

For the day, festival-goers can expect vendors, food trucks, a farmers market, live performances by Hattiloo Theatre, yoga classes, giveaways, and educational sessions about nutrition, wellness, gardening, and green living. The health department will also offer blood pressure checks, diabetes screenings, and Covid shots, and the Community Services Agency will present information about the programs they offer, like utility assistance and rent and mortgage assistance. There will also be tons for kids to enjoy (all for free), including an activity center presented by the Memphis Zoo, a kids spa tent presented by Laura’s Kids Spa Parties, inflatables, and more.

A full schedule of events can be found here.

× Expand Photography by Ben Hershey on Unsplash

The Ravine

Saturday, July 29, noon – 10 p.m.

The International Olympic Committee apparently recognizes chess as a sport, which is a cool fun fact that adds to my reasons for not wanting to play the board game. (I say “no” to sports — I know, I’m quite brave to admit this.) Pickleball — against all odds, given that it’s the fastest growing sport in the U.S. — has yet to be named a sport by the International Olympic Committee. Now, I’m not saying that I love the idea of playing pickleball, but the fact that it’s less sporty than chess, I mean, count me in. Add in Memphis Made beers, local food, and live music, and pickleball sounds less like a sport and more like a good time to me.

So if you’re interested in a good time, join in the second leg of the Pickleball 901 Summer Series, where you can play pickleball all day for free.

You can catch the Pickleball 901 Summer Series at various locations on August 5th, August 12th, September 9th, and September 24th.

× Expand photography courtesy remember media

Virginia Ave.

Saturday, July 29, 4 – 9 p.m.

Don’t try playing the word “pizzazz” during a game of Scrabble because, guess what, you can’t. It’s impossible even with the blank tiles. Far too many Zs in the word, and far too few Z tiles available. It’s a shame, though, because pizzazz is a great word. Pizzazz, it just sounds so … pizzazzy.

Yet, even though you won’t find pizzazz on a Scrabble board, you will find pizzazz in Memphis’ newest revitalized Downtown Memphis neighborhood on the South end of the South Main Arts District, especially as the up-and-coming art hot spot hosts its grand opening party this Saturday. The party will have live performances from the Dough Rollers, with Raneem & Better In Color headlining, and a DJ set by DJ Mala Leche and DY3. Remember Media will provide free cocktails, and Highball Mobile Bar & PIC will provide free beer. The first 50 guests will also be treated to free Dipsticles. Guests can also expect food trucks and 20+ local art and business booths. AND you can participate in a live art mural installation.

Entry is free, but tips for artists and bartenders are encouraged.

× Expand image by Holtermonster Designs

Malco Summer Drive-In

Saturday, July 29, 7:45 p.m.

Ouija boards creep me out, okay? I don’t care that it’s “just a board game.” I don’t care that Hasbro sells them the same way that it sells Play-Doh and Twister — you can’t convince me to play. I have no desire for there to be a horror movie based on the true events of my life. That’s also not to say I don’t enjoy a good old-fashioned scary movie. I just like to keep the scary stuff at a distance, like on a screen, maybe even a Malco Summer Drive-In screen.

In fact, this weekend, the Time Warp Drive-In is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a screening of three of Stanley Kubrick’s most famous and influential movies: The Shining, A Clockwork Orange, and 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with the first film showing at 7:45 p.m. You can catch retro vintage intermission clips before the first film and between each film. The show is 18+ and is $25/a car.

And if you’re looking for something more family-friendly at a drive-in, head on over to Southwest Twin Drive-In for its first party: a pop-up, back-to-school summer block party. This Saturday, July 29, 4-8 p.m., you’ll get to experience live music by Jerome Chism and DJ Chuuuch from the Shell on Wheels mobile concert, a car show, food trucks, bounce houses, and touch a truck. A community expo will invite neighborhood businesses and partners with hiring and engagement opportunities.

Admission is free; reserve a spot here. Enter from Raines Road next to Walgreens. Bringing your own chair is recommended.