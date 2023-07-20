Five Things To Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by GWaddell81 at Engish Wikipedia

Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Friday, July 21, 6 – 8 p.m.

This Friday, Stax welcomes Hall of Fame songwriter and Stax legend, David Porter, for a live interview with Bev Johnson of WDIA. Porter, who during his time at Stax penned some 200 hits, will relay his story of becoming the record label’s first staff songwriter and his career since then, operating the nonprofit, The Consortium MMT, and his record label, Made In Memphis, where he has signed such artist as Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla.

You can reserve a spot for the event here. Porter will also sign albums of previously unreleased songs, along with his albums from Stax Records.

× Expand photography by bunch of roses/courtesy dream ballroom academy

Dream Ballroom Academy

Friday, July 21, 7 – 9 p.m.

Dance the night away at Dance Ballroom Academy’s open dance party which promises to be a lively and vibrant evening of music, movement, and socializing — fit for beginners and advanced dancers alike. There will be door prizes and a line dance. Snacks and soft drinks will be provided.

No partner necessary and no reservation needed. Admission is $15/person and $25/couple.

Prior to the party the academy will offer a free waltz group class at 6:30 p.m.

× Expand photography by Jin Yang

Crosstown Arts

Saturday, July 22, 6 – 9 p.m.

The MengCheng Collective kicks off their weeklong exhibition with a night of food and fun. Made up of Thandi Cai, Neena Wang, Yidan Zeng, and LiLi Nacht, the collective of Chinese-American artists raised in Memphis will showcase works made during their two-month Crosstown Arts residency.

Register for the event here. Though the party is free to attend, donations are appreciated.

Regular exhibition hours will be July 23-29, 3-7 p.m. or by appointment. Appointments can be made by emailing mengcheng.tn@gmail.com.

× Expand Photography by Pema Lama on Unsplash

Crosstown Concourse

Sunday, July 23, 4 – 9 p.m.

For the very first time in Memphis, the Vietnamese American Community of Memphis and WILLOW presents a family-friendly cultural event, recreating the magical experience of an Asian night market. Attendees will enjoy games and music by VAC Memphis Band and Kazha.

The night will bring together culinary delights of various Asian cuisines, featuring foods from Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Laos, Thai, Indonesia, China, and Korea. Get a sneak peak of some of the Asian street foods that’ll be available for purchase here. Vendors will accept cash; some will also accept other forms of digital payment.

Admission is free.

Metal Museum

On display through September 24

Check out the Metal Museum’s latest exhibition, “To See With New Eyes.” For this exhibit, Richard Carr explores and reflects on his love for old architecture and organic forms, along with his experiences and observations, often utilizing aged, textured materials including iron, stone, and wood, which he salvages from sites throughout Downtown Memphis.

Learn more about Carr here.