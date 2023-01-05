Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by abigail morici

The Broom Closet, 552 S. Main St.

Friday, January 6, 6-8 p.m.

It’s 2023, baby! And for me, this year started off with less of a bang and more of a hacky cough — as in I tested positive for Covid. So here I am, writing this week’s “Five Things to Do” in bed for all you folks who can go out in the world and enjoy what life has to offer beyond Netflix and lemon-flavored cough drops. Please save your “thank you” because I’m not in the mood to return a “you’re welcome” — far too gloaty and I’m working on my humility — or a “no problem” — it’s not not a problem — or a “my pleasure” — nothing about this virus is pleasurable and yet I tire away at the keyboard for you. There’s not much I wouldn’t do for you, dear reader. You want peace of mind for the new year? I got you. You want a bit of guidance in your life? Well, I got that, too, right here in this thing to do: Twilight Tarot at the Broom Closet.

To kick off the new year with a clear mindset, the metaphysical store is hosting an evening of tarot reading, which means you can get insight on all sorts of questions that you might have — from love to money and everything in between. Fifteen-minute tarot readings will cost $20, 30-minute readings $40, and 60-minute readings $70. No appointments are necessary for this event. Readings will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Novel, 387 Perkins Ext.

Saturday, January 7, 2:15-3 p.m.

Oh, what a martyr I am to think of you while in my quarantine bubble. You’re not a nobody to me. Even if you were a nobody, I’d still write an ode to you. Okay, I wouldn’t bother doing that, not gonna lie, but that’s okay — Nashville author Caroline Brooks DuBois already has it covered with her latest middle-grade novel, written in verse, about a 13-year-old Quinn who learns to rebuild herself after a devastating tornado tears apart more than just houses in her hometown.

And you — yes, you — can meet DuBois this weekend at Novel, where she’ll do a little reading and a little discussing.

And if you fancy yourself a young or young-at-heart writer, you can also join DuBois beforehand for an interactive writing workshop. Participants should bring their own writing materials, and be prepared for collaborative activities, guided brainstorming, writing, and sharing. The workshop is free to attend, but be sure to register here.

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, Grassy Lake Rd.

Saturday, January 7, 11 a.m.

One of my loosey-goosey resolutions is to get outside more, and at this moment in time, I can’t start on the resolution — will I ever, who can say? But, hey, since I’m working on this list for you, you can go ahead and accomplish my resolution for me. You can even get a start this weekend at the Annual Hill & Dale 8 Miler. The course, which is on roads and paved paths, will take you through the Hills and Dales and switchbacks of Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park. (Ooooh, scenic I know.) Walkers are welcome and are allowed an early start at 10 a.m. Register for the race here. Registration costs $30 with a T-shirt or $20 without.

Graceland Exhibition Center

Opening Sunday, January 8

While in quarantine, I’ve had some time on my hands to ponder the discourse around whether Austin Butler’s voice has changed since he starred as Elvis in the movie Elvis. Does he now speak in an Elvis accent? Is it a stunt? Or an unintended effect of method acting? These are the questions that keep me up at night as I stare into the abyss waiting for sleep to conquer my congestion. Do you, too, think often of the Elvis movie or is that just my brain-fogged mind? If you do think of Elvis often, you’re in luck: “The Making of Elvis Movie Exhibition” opens this weekend at Graceland.

The exhibition will traverse the film’s journey from its first stages to its appearance on the big screen. Visitors can expect behind-the-scenes videos of the making of the film, handwritten notes, drafts of scripts, storyboards, and more. Props from the film, set pieces, and costumes and accessories worn by the cast will also be on display. The exhibit will remain open through September 4th.

Oh, and it's Elvis’ birthday this weekend, so you know that means that Graceland is packed with events this weekend, including the annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., where Lisa Marie Presley, TCB band-member Glen Hardin, and Elvis movie actor Alton Mason will make appearances. Following the proclamation ceremony, attendees can enjoy complimentary birthday cake at Vernon’s Smokehouse, located across the street from the mansion. For a full schedule of Elvis Birthday Celebration events, visit here.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library

On display through January 21

Speaking of exhibits, have you visited the latest at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library? It’s an immersive experience bringing visitors into the world of renter evictions and its impact on the family and community. Inspired by Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City, a 2016 book by Matthew Desmond, the multimedia exhibit explores the nationwide eviction problem, as well as the housing crisis in Memphis. Visit “Evicted” during regular library hours until January 21st.