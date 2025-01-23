Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Carmen
Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Friday – Saturday, January 24 – 25, 7:30 p.m.
Opera Memphis presents Bizet’s sizzling epic of dark passion, featuring some of the most loved and listened to music in the world including “The Habanera” and “The Toreador Song.” In it, Don José, a soldier, becomes obsessed with the ever-alluring Carmen. Tickets ($42-$95) are available here.
And don’t forget tickets include a pre-show talk an hour before, with insights into the opera’s themes, music, and production.
photography courtesy gpac
CIRQUE KALABANTÉ: Afrique en Cirque
Germantown Performing Arts Center
Friday, January 24, 8 p.m.
Yamoussa Bangoura’s Afrique en Cirque brings its vibrant production of Afro-jazz drumming, dance, and acrobatics, inspired by daily life in Guinea, to Memphis. Tickets ($23-$87) can be purchased here.
photography courtesy memphis brooks museum of art
Lunar New Year Celebration
Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Saturday, January 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Celebrate Lunar New Year with a day full of performances, live music, hands-on art activities for all ages, dim sum and tea, a Chinese fan dance, lion dancers, and more. Register to attend for free here.
photography courtesy Crosstown Arts
Marcella Simien (featuring Infinity Stairs) & Talibah Safiya
Crosstown Theater
Saturday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.
Take in a concert by two of Memphis’ best artists. Marcella Simien will perform from her debut solo album, To Bend to the Will of a Dream That’s Being Fulfilled, and Talibah Safiya will perform from her Black Magic. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.
photography courtesy Orpheum Theatre
Steve Martin & Martin Short: The Dukes of Funnytown!
Orpheum Theatre
Saturday, January 25, 8 p.m.
Steve Martin and Martin Short — you’ve heard of them — are bringing their The Dukes of Funnytown!, where the jokes will come at you at a rapid-fire pace. Tickets are $107-$365 and can be purchased here.