Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Friday – Saturday, January 24 – 25, 7:30 p.m.

Opera Memphis presents Bizet’s sizzling epic of dark passion, featuring some of the most loved and listened to music in the world including “The Habanera” and “The Toreador Song.” In it, Don José, a soldier, becomes obsessed with the ever-alluring Carmen. Tickets ($42-$95) are available here.

And don’t forget tickets include a pre-show talk an hour before, with insights into the opera’s themes, music, and production.

Germantown Performing Arts Center

Friday, January 24, 8 p.m.

Yamoussa Bangoura’s Afrique en Cirque brings its vibrant production of Afro-jazz drumming, dance, and acrobatics, inspired by daily life in Guinea, to Memphis. Tickets ($23-$87) can be purchased here.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, January 25, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Celebrate Lunar New Year with a day full of performances, live music, hands-on art activities for all ages, dim sum and tea, a Chinese fan dance, lion dancers, and more. Register to attend for free here.

Crosstown Theater

Saturday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.

Take in a concert by two of Memphis’ best artists. Marcella Simien will perform from her debut solo album, To Bend to the Will of a Dream That’s Being Fulfilled, and Talibah Safiya will perform from her Black Magic. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, January 25, 8 p.m.

Steve Martin and Martin Short — you’ve heard of them — are bringing their The Dukes of Funnytown!, where the jokes will come at you at a rapid-fire pace. Tickets are $107-$365 and can be purchased here.