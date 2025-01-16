Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY CROSSTOWN ARTS/LESTER MERRIWEATHER

Crosstown Arts

Through January 19

Remember how last week it snowed something fierce and lots of things were canceled or postponed? One of those things would’ve been the artist talks by Lester Merriweather and Alex Paulus at Crosstown Arts. That got postponed to Thursday, January 16th, at 6 p.m. By the time this publishes, you’re probably finding out too late, but it isn’t too late to check out the shows, which close this weekend.

Merriweather’s “ANA•LOG” examines agency over Black visualization within American popular culture through layered, hand-crafted collages while Paulus’ “Size Matters” explores scale and human existence with captivating landscapes and portraits that reflect on life’s peculiarities.

× Expand PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY PLAYHOUSE ON THE SQUARE

TheatreWorks@TheSquare

Through January 26

Remember how last week I told you there was a new play coming out? Well, Six Men Dress Like Joseph Stalin’s opening night got canceled and pushed back to Saturday, which then in turn got canceled and pushed back to Sunday. But Sunday went through! Yay! And you can still see it!

“Set in a neglected part of the Kremlin, this abstract play follows two actors as they prepare for their most significant role yet: Joseph Stalin. The play offers a fictional narrative inspired by the real lives of Alexei Dikiy and Felix Dadaev, two of Stalin's body doubles.” — Playhouse on the Square

Find out more, like performance times, here.

× Expand photography courtesy pink palace mansion & museum

Pink Palace Mansion & Museum

Friday, January 17, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Now, this event I didn’t tell you about last weekend, though I might’ve talked about it last year since it’s an annual thing. You see, at the Science of Beer, you can taste some of Memphis’ and the region’s best beer while enjoying food, trivia, and just an overall good time. A full list of vendors can be found here. Tickets are $60/general admission, $80/VIP, and $40/designated driver.

× Expand Memphis Symphony Orchestra - American Maestro with Bernstein West Side Story

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts | Saturday, January 18, 7:30 p.m.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | Sunday, January 19, 2:30 p.m.

I also know I didn’t talk about this event last week. Nosiree. The Memphis Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks Series presents Bernstein’s Slava!, Gandolfi’s Piano Concerto, Wineglass’ Alone Together, and Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from West Side Story. Tickets are $25-$110 and can be purchased here.

× Expand photography courtesy volunteer odyssey

Various Locations

Friday – Monday, January 17 – 20

This MLK Weekend, sign up to volunteer at any of the service projects presented by Volunteer Odyssey. In total, there are 11 organizations for volunteers of all ages to serve, with opportunities on Friday through Monday, at different hours through the day.

This year, for its MLK Days of Service, Volunteer Odyssey is also partnering with the National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM) and Leadership Memphis in promoting their celebrations. Leadership Memphis will host its MLK Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, January 18th, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Hollywood Community Center, with the goal to promote health, wellness, and access to resources. In addition to offering free health screenings and activities for the kids, the fair will showcase organizations focused on healthy living. Find out more about the volunteer opportunities available here, where you can also register.

On Monday, January 20th, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the National Civil Rights Museum will have its King Day, with free admission to the museum and a full day of activities including music, performances, children’s activities, and an online presentation. The museum is also asking for food donations to the Mid-South Food Bank in exchange for discounted admission to be used at a later date, and NCRM is hosting a blood drive. Those who donate blood will receive free admission for up to two people and an MLK Spirit of Service T-shirt (while supplies last).