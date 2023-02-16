Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Naomi Rodgers performing 'What's Love Got To Do With It_ as ‘Tina Turner’ in the North American touring production of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade, 2022.

Orpheum Theatre

Performances through February 19

Hey, reader, I just wanted to tell you: You’re simply the best. Better than all the rest. Better than anyone — anyone I’ve ever met. I’m stuck on your heart, and you hang on every word I say. And, yes, these words come straight from the depths of my personal Spotify dedicated to you, lifted from a certain singer’s discography. You know who I’m talking about — Tina Turner — and if her name has not come across your brain folds as your eyeballs read these beginning sentences, do you — I mean this sincerely — not read the subheads I have listed out right here? The subhead about Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. I mean, you should’ve known where I was bringing this paragraph to — the musical, in case, I need to spell it out.

Anyways, enough of me being rude, you should definitely see Tina on stage at the Orpheum as it explores Tina Turner’s life, from her humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her reign as the Queen of Rock-and-Roll. And, of course, you’ll be able to jam along to many of her hits — “The Best,” “Proud Mary,” “Better Be Good to Me,” need I go on?

Performances run Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets ($29 - $125) can be purchased here.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Friday, February 17, 6:30 p.m.

Listen, listen, I get it. You don’t have time for any overloaded lines, and you don’t have any use for what I loosely call the truth. So I’ll be good to you and cut to the chase: WLOK is showing Sidney Poitier’s A Piece of the Action at the Stax in honor of Black History Month and WLOK Radio’s 46th anniversary. The film is free to the public and there will be free water and popcorn.

× Expand Photography by Hush Naidoo Jade Photography on Unsplash

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Saturday, February 18, 7:30 p.m.

Tina’s cleaned a lot of plates in Memphis and pumped a lot of ’tane down in New Orleans. You know about Memphis, you live in Memphis (otherwise, I’m a little creeped out that you’re reading this, exit the browser immediately please), but what about New Orleans? You got any experience there? No need to worry, with Opera Memphis’ Mardi Gras performance, you’ll be one step closer to really understanding the complexity of the “Proud Mary” lyrics.

For the performance, Opera Memphis celebrates New Orleans and Venice, with selections related to the Carnival season from composers like Verdi, Rossini, Bernstein, and Poulenc, sung by the wonderful Handorf Company Artists and special guests. Tickets ($25) can be purchased here.

× Expand Photography by Sigmund on Unsplash

Cannon Center For The Performing Arts | Saturday, February 18, 7:30 p.m.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | Sunday, February 19, 2:30 p.m.

My question for Mr. Shakespeare, if the Bard ever intercepts my relentless attempts to communicate with him via ouija board: When it comes to Romeo and Juliet, what’s love got to do with it? What’s love but a second-hand emotion?

Once Flakey-shakey-shakespeare answers me — and he will — I’ll let you know what he says, until then we might have to settle for finding answers from the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. This weekend, the orchestra will perform two Romeo and Juliet ballet scores by Russian masters Tchaikovsky and Prokofiev. Tickets ($17-$90) for the performances can be purchased here.

Novel

Sunday, February 19, noon

So, you like Broadway and you’re gonna see Tina, right? Well, boy oh boy, your Broadway experience doesn’t have to end there this weekend. You can meet Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth this weekend as she signs copies of her book I’m No Philosopher, But I Got Thoughts: Mini-Meditations for Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us. In the book, In each chapter you’ll find behind-the-scenes stories from Chenoweth’s personal life; high-design, colorful pages of inspirational quotes; and engaging prompts, prayers, and inspiring quotes.

The event at Novel is a signing line only, no presentation. Line tickets are required to meet the author and are free with the purchase of Chenoweth’s new book, which must be ordered by Saturday.