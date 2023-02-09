Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy memphis botanic garden

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Friday, February 10, 7 – 10 p.m.

For this Valentine’s Day, I wanna know what love is. I want you to show me — scratch that, HR says it’s way too creepy for me to proposition you, dear reader. So, instead, I will say, I know you can show me, but it’s up to you if you want to show me, preferably by bringing me to Memphis Botanic Garden’s Whiskey, Wine, and Chocolates event this weekend. And if, like, you’d rather woo your loved one, I guess that’s fine, too, but can they name all the presidents in order? I can’t, but can they? Is that someone you want to be with? I’m ready to learn; I already got the first few down: George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, FDR, JFK — blown away, what else do I have to say? I didn’t start the fire; it was always burning … right there in your heart … for me. Ha! Just kidding, no need to panic, HR.

Or am I? ;)

But I’m not kidding about the Whiskey, Wine, and Chocolates event at Memphis Botanic Garden. It’s sure to be swoon-worthy with Memphis chocolatier Phillip Ashley pairing chocolates with select, full-size whiskeys, wines, and craft beers. Plus, there will be live music and small bites. Tickets for the 21+ event can be purchased online and cost $60 for members and $75 for nonmembers.

× Expand photography by Ben McKeown

Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road

Saturday, February 11, 8 – 10 p.m.

Oh, I wanna dance with somebody. I wanna feel the heat with somebody, especially since it was so cold last week. In case you don’t remember life before the 70-degree weather we had this week, there was ice — ICE — everywhere, just a few days ago. Nothing is a guarantee, except that you (and me, wink-wink, maybe?) will ooohh and ahhh at Pilobolus’ GPAC performance. The experimental dance group has been around for more than 50 years and are bringing back the hits from their repertoire along with a few new choreographed numbers. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll buy me dinner before. So let’s make it a date, why don’t we?

And I wasn’t kidding about wanting to dance, and if you’re feeling the way I do, then you’ll want to attend Pilobolus’ free community dance class, where you’ll get a chance to try out some of Pilobolus’ signature improvisation and movement creation. You need not have any skills; it’s about the experience. The class on Saturday at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. will be in University of Memphis’ Communications and Fine Arts Building, Room 124. Registration is required. Sign up here.

× Expand 2023 TED FULL SPEAKER LISTING LINEUP GRAPHIC - 2021 TEDxMemphis

Crosstown Theater, 1350 Concourse Ave.

Saturday, February 11, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It might be tempting to think of your ex this weekend as Hallmark breathes down your neck with notions of endless love scribbled onto overly priced cards. Nay, this is not the time for the ex: This is the time for TEDx, the only ex (x?) you need this weekend.

The day will feature a number of dynamic, engaging, and thought-provoking talks, unlike those conversations you had with the aforementioned ex. Speakers from around the Mid-South will touch on topics, ranging from the benefits of garden tourism and the psychology of interior design to leadership lessons from horses.

Scheduled to appear in the day’s first session, 9:30 a.m.-noon, are Roshun Austin, Jennifer Balink, Kelly English, Kim Halyak, Carmeon Hamilton, David Jamison II, Sam O’Bryant, Matt Ross-Spang, and Lar’ Juanette Williams. The second session, 1:30-4 p.m., will include Janet Boscario, Fletcher Cleaves, Dwayne Spencer, Kathleen Terry-Sharp, Subha Vadlamannati, Yancy Villa, Darius Wallace, and Kirk Whalum. Tickets for each session ($75) can be purchased online.

× Expand photography by Chase Yarwood-Gustafson

TheatreWorks, 2085 Monroe

Performances through February 26

Misery loves company, but I am in misery without your company. So join me, will you, to see Misery on stage?

Based on the novel by Stephen King, Misery begins with romance novelist Paul’s rescue from a car crash by his number-one fan Annie. She nurses him back to health and all that in her home, which is nice except for the fact that she’s also kinda, sorta holding him captive. You see, she’s read his latest book and he’s killed off her favorite character, and Annie can’t be having that. But can you blame her? Happily-ever-after endings are kinda contractually obligated in romance novels, and having your main character die, well, kinda, sorta defeats that. And Paul will have to answer to that in this thriller, where no happily-ever-after endings are guaranteed.

Performances by New Moon Theatre run Friday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., through February 26. Tickets ($25) can be purchased online.

× Expand Photography courtesy beverly & sam ross gallery | sharon havelka Understory

Beverly & Sam Ross Gallery, 650 East Parkway South

On display through March 5

You, like Tina Turner, may be asking, Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken? But let’s save that thinking for when Tina: The TIna Turner Musical comes to town on Tuesday. For now, I say we turn our attention to science, and as nurse Sharon Havelka would say, you need your heart, if not for love, then at least for keeping you alive long enough to buy me dinner.

Oh, and Sharon Havela would also tell you to see her show at Christian Brothers’ Beverly & Sam Ross Gallery. Yeah, that’s right: She’s not just a nurse; she’s an artist, too. Inspired by her upbringing as a descendant of the Delta Chinese, Havelka constructs mixed-media quilt sculptures from old clothing and other found objects, highlighting the overlooked and marginalized and transforming the pieces into something beautiful.

“Salmon Skin Fried … and Other Delicacies” is on display through March 5th.