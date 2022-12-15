Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography by Nihal Demirci Erenay | Unsplash

Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main

Friday – Sunday, December 16 – 18

I don’t want a lot for Christmas. There are just some things I need. I just want to drink the water underneath the Christmas tree. I prefer it to my water bowl, more than you could ever know. Make my wish come true, or I’ll withhold my love from you.

Okay, fine, maybe I’ll still love you, but I promise I’ll be the villain of this Christmas story no matter what it takes, even if that means I have to become as evil as the Mouse King — and I’d much rather be one of the ballerinas at the Christmas party where there’s a heck of a ton of food to eat. In my dream role, I’d be the brother who breaks the Nutcracker. It’s a talent of mine, you see, destroying toys. But for now, I’ll leave that to the professionals at Ballet Memphis, who’ll be putting on their interpretation of the Christmas classic, sans Blobby and water underneath the Christmas tree.

Performances, which will be accompanied by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, run on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets ($13-$78) can be purchased online.

The Orpheum will also be collecting toys for Porter-Leath this weekend. Toys should be new and unwrapped, preferably for children from birth to 3 years old. Find more details here.

× Expand Photography by Karsten Winegeart | Unsplash

Museum of Science & History, 3050 Central

Friday, December 16, 7 p.m.

I don’t need to hang my stocking there up on the fireplace. Santa Claus won’t make me happy with just one toy on Christmas Day. I wouldn’t be unhappy, but I’d like to add a sweater to my collection. The ones I have don’t show off my cute figure, and frankly, I’d rather shiver. So make my wish come true, and get me something brand-new. Or at the very least, bring my boring sweater over to MoSH and jazz it up at MoSH’s holiday sweater decorating station.

That’s right, all you cotton-headed ninny muggins can decorate any boring old sweater or shirt and then show it off in the crazy holiday costume contest. After that, guests can catch a screening of Elf on the big screen at 8 p.m. Tickets to see the film cost $12 and can be purchased online.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis animal services

Memphis Animal Services, 2350 Appling City Cove

Saturday, December 17, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

I really won’t ask for much this Christmas. I won’t even wish for snow. I’m just gonna keep waiting underneath the mistletoe. It’s just that I heard that my former residence is giving away lots of gifts to the dogs and cats that get adopted this weekend, and I, too, like presents.

And by presents, I mean my pals back at MAS can get adopted for $12, and their new family will get a $50 gift card to spoil them at Petco, PetSmart, or Hollywood Feed (while supplies last). PLUS, everyone who's adopted will get to pick a present from under the Christmas tree and take a family holiday photo. I’m also told that there will be hot chocolate and coloring pages for the humans. Last year 155 (!) pets were adopted at the event, so my chums are getting real excited, let me tell you. Take a look at their holiday cheer here.

And if that’s not enough of a pawesome time, Hollywood Feed on Collins is celebrating the season with pet photos with the Grinch and Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph (12:30-1:30 p.m.). The Claw Crew and a live DJ will entertain ya, and there’ll be giveaways. The festivities last from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

× Expand photography courtesy emily ozier

The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Saturday, December 17, 10 a.m. – noon

I won’t make a list and send it to the North Pole for Saint Nick. I won’t even stay awake to hear those magic reindeer click — mostly because I sleep through everything. What can I say, I’m a dreamer, and I mostly dream about being the center of attention, which isn’t too far from my reality. But, hey, not everyone can have a wild imagination, but I’m told you can hone your creativity, not that I’m gonna, but you can.

So channel your creativity at the Dixon’s Paper Doll Party, where you can indulge your inner fashionista and create your own set of paper dolls under the guidance of Emily Ozier, whose exhibition “Marisol’s Dress” is on display through January 8. The party is for ages 15+, and tickets are $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Register here.

× Expand photography courtesy memphis brooks museum of art

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, 1934 Poplar

On display through January 8

All the lights are shining so brightly everywhere. And the sound of children’s laughter fills the air. And everyone is singing. I hear those sleigh bells ringing. Won’t you please bring me to Overton Park for a walk? Listen, I know you love Overton Park — who doesn’t? — so it’s a win-win. And you know what else is in Overton Park? The Brooks, I’m told. I’ve never been (something about rowdy dogs and fine art not mixing well). I honestly didn’t listen, much more focused on charging forward at the squirrel that ran by.

Anywhos, my pals on the inside tell me that the Brooks’ latest exhibition is pretty gosh darn cool. You know Maurice Sendak? I don’t because I can’t read, but he wrote some of your favorite children’s books like Where the Wild Things Are. He also apparently got into set and costume design later in his life, and the Brooks has his illustrations, detailed dioramas, and clever costumes, created for Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Prokofiev’s Love for Three Oranges, Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, and Where the Wild Things Are, an opera based on his very own book. So let your imagination run wild there while I run wild after this squirrel in the park.