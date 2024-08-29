Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography by Thomas Bormans on Unsplash

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Friday, August 30, 5:30 p.m.

I’m not sure if we’ll see a Beyonce concert here in Memphis anytime soon, but we do have the next best thing: a candlelight concert. And this isn’t like the candlelight vigil that happens in front of Graceland in the beginning of August each year; this is a multi-sensory musical experience under the gentle glow of candlelight. Ooh la la. The tentative program includes hits like “Texas Hold ’Em,” “Love on Top,” “Say My Name,” “Single Ladies,” and more. Get your tickets here.

× Expand photography by Gary & Carol Cox, GC Photo Productions

Agricenter International

Friday, August 30 – September 8

It’s fairly obvious that this festival is a fair shot at a great time, with games, rides, and all your fair classics. It is the Delta Fair, after all. You can enjoy the children’s barnyard, mechanical bull rides, the petting zoo, the rock wall, theme days, special events, and live music. Gate admission is $15/adults (13 and older), $10/youth (5-12), free/children (4 and under), and $10/seniors (65 & older). You can also purchase tickets at Kroger. Wristbands for rides are $25, except for Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day when they are $30. For more information, visit deltafest.com.

× Expand photography courtesy Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare

Shelby Farms Park

Saturday, August 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Writing these weekly “Five Things To Do” means I have a healthy appetite for events, and this event is all about health. Coincidence? Yes. Did I force a segue with the word “health”? Also, yes. But here we are, and here is the Healthier 901 Fest, a festival devoted to making Memphis healthier through fitness classes, food trucks with healthy options, fun ways for kids and adults to get active, giveaways, and more. Find out more about the event here.

× Expand Photography by Demarcus Bowser

The Coronet

Saturday, August 31, noon – 7 p.m.

To quote a great writer — not like Mark Twain or Sappho, but I’m sure this quote will end up in one of those books of quotes — so to quote a great writer, my coworker Jon — Jon W. Sparks — I couldn’t tell you what the W stands for, but I’ll tell you what he wrote — “What’s fresh, free, and fun even after 49 years? How about the WLOK Stone Soul Picnic, which has become a Memphis tradition with a mix of gospel tunes and modern R&B. It’s happening Saturday, August 31st, from noon to 7 p.m. at The Coronet (formerly the Memphis Music Room), 5770 Shelby Oaks Drive. It’s nonstop entertainment with giveaways, kids’ activities, and food trucks. Throughout the day, top musical groups will perform, including headliner The Canton Spirituals, an award-winning gospel group that pioneered the mixing of traditional gospel with modern R&B.” Read his full article on the event here.

× Expand Photography by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

901 Day

For many places, September 1st is just the first of the month, but for Memphians, it’s 901 Day, the day to celebrate the city. Here’s just a short of what you can do on your 901 Day: