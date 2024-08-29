Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Photography by Thomas Bormans on Unsplash
Concerts by Candlelight
Memphis Brooks Museum of Art
Friday, August 30, 5:30 p.m.
I’m not sure if we’ll see a Beyonce concert here in Memphis anytime soon, but we do have the next best thing: a candlelight concert. And this isn’t like the candlelight vigil that happens in front of Graceland in the beginning of August each year; this is a multi-sensory musical experience under the gentle glow of candlelight. Ooh la la. The tentative program includes hits like “Texas Hold ’Em,” “Love on Top,” “Say My Name,” “Single Ladies,” and more. Get your tickets here.
photography by Gary & Carol Cox, GC Photo Productions
Delta Fair & Music Festival
Agricenter International
Friday, August 30 – September 8
It’s fairly obvious that this festival is a fair shot at a great time, with games, rides, and all your fair classics. It is the Delta Fair, after all. You can enjoy the children’s barnyard, mechanical bull rides, the petting zoo, the rock wall, theme days, special events, and live music. Gate admission is $15/adults (13 and older), $10/youth (5-12), free/children (4 and under), and $10/seniors (65 & older). You can also purchase tickets at Kroger. Wristbands for rides are $25, except for Saturdays, Sundays, and Labor Day when they are $30. For more information, visit deltafest.com.
photography courtesy Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare
Healthier 901 Fest
Shelby Farms Park
Saturday, August 31, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Writing these weekly “Five Things To Do” means I have a healthy appetite for events, and this event is all about health. Coincidence? Yes. Did I force a segue with the word “health”? Also, yes. But here we are, and here is the Healthier 901 Fest, a festival devoted to making Memphis healthier through fitness classes, food trucks with healthy options, fun ways for kids and adults to get active, giveaways, and more. Find out more about the event here.
Photography by Demarcus Bowser
WLOK Stone Soul Picnic
The Coronet
Saturday, August 31, noon – 7 p.m.
To quote a great writer — not like Mark Twain or Sappho, but I’m sure this quote will end up in one of those books of quotes — so to quote a great writer, my coworker Jon — Jon W. Sparks — I couldn’t tell you what the W stands for, but I’ll tell you what he wrote — “What’s fresh, free, and fun even after 49 years? How about the WLOK Stone Soul Picnic, which has become a Memphis tradition with a mix of gospel tunes and modern R&B. It’s happening Saturday, August 31st, from noon to 7 p.m. at The Coronet (formerly the Memphis Music Room), 5770 Shelby Oaks Drive. It’s nonstop entertainment with giveaways, kids’ activities, and food trucks. Throughout the day, top musical groups will perform, including headliner The Canton Spirituals, an award-winning gospel group that pioneered the mixing of traditional gospel with modern R&B.” Read his full article on the event here.
Photography by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash
901 Day
For many places, September 1st is just the first of the month, but for Memphians, it’s 901 Day, the day to celebrate the city. Here’s just a short of what you can do on your 901 Day:
- 901 Fest: Friday’s lineup includes John Nemeth, Terrance Simien, and DJ Witnesse; Saturday’s features Showboats, Lucky 7, Dead Soldiers, and DJ Qemist; and Sunday’s has The Wilkins Sisters, Talibah Safiya, and Marcella Simien. | Railgarten, Friday, August 30-September 1
- 901 Day at Ghost River Brewery: Celebrate all things Memphis on 901 Day at Ghost River Brewery & Taproom with local brews, live music, art vendors, tattoo artists, and good vibes. | Ghost River Brewing Co., Sunday, September 1, 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m.
- 901 Day Memphis Jookin Warz: See Memphis’ very best dancers performing live downtown on Main Street. | Rumba Room Memphis, Sunday, September 1, 6-10 p.m.
- 901 Days in the Ravine: Celebrate your city down in the Ravine over three days. On Friday (4-10 p.m.), The Poor and Hungry and Hustle & Flow will be showing in the Ravine. On Saturday (1-10 p.m.) and Sunday (1-7 p.m.), there will be live music by James and the Ultrasounds, DJ James, and Turnstyles. On Sunday (1-7 p.m.), expect a vendor market; music by Church Brothers, Zoe, and Jeff Hulett Band; a Memphis Roller Derby demonstration; and an Opera Memphis pop-up performance. | Memphis Made Brewing Co., Friday, August 30-September 1
- 901 Day on Broad Ave.: Visit shops and businesses on the street throughout the day to see what they're offering. | Broad Ave., Saturday, August 31
- 901 Day: Hosted by the one and only Sydney Neely, featuring headliner Big Boogie, and special guest performances by Kia Shine and Al Kapone, this day will have a youth talent show, Memphis Jookin battle, poetry slam, fashion show, DJ battle, flashmob, live paintings, and so much more. | Beale Street, Sunday, September 1, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- 901 Day Celebration: Grind City will have drink specials, plus free people and pet caricatures and Memphis-themed music. | Grind City Brewing Company, Sunday, September 1, noon-10 p.m.
- 901 & Only Get Hitched by the Ditch: Wiseacre hosts four back-to-back wedding ceremonies for 901 Day. | Wiseacre Brewing Company, Sunday, September 1, 1-8 p.m.
- Turnt 901 Day Celebration | Lamplighter Lounge, Sunday, September 1, 2 p.m.
- Open Genre - 901 Day Edition: Celebrate 901 Day as 10-plus DJs showcase their skills and knowledge of Memphis music. | Ugly Art Co., 635 Madison, Sunday, September 1, 6-11:30 p.m.