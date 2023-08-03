× Expand photography courtesy stax museum of american soul music | Jeff Fasano

Stax Museum of American Soul Music

Friday, August 4, 4 – 8 p.m.

Welcome, one and all, to the best thing you’ll read all week — no, all month — no, all year. I know you’re thinking, How could this little old ditty called “Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend” really be the best thing I’ll read? First of all, how dare you question me? Second of all, read on, and you’ll see why this article is the best of the best of the best. Or am I just stalling? Ha, ha, of course not …

Speaking of stalling, Jeff Fasano would tell you not to stall on following your passion. You see, he’d done just that, working in the corporate world before quitting to follow his dream of being a photographer. Before he knew it, he was snapping photos of Americana stars like Steve Cropper, Bettye Lavette, Jason Isbell, Rhiannon Giddens, Bobby Rush, and The War and Treaty. And you can see his photos in the brand-new exhibit Fasano curated just for the Stax Museum.

The exhibition, titled “American Portrait Sessions: The Photography of Jeff Fasano,” opens this Friday and runs through December 31. At the opening reception, Fasano will also sign his first-ever photography book, American Portrait Sessions. Learn more about the exhibit here.

Evergreen Theatre

Friday, August 4 – August 12

Okay, I won’t stall anymore. I’ll tell you what makes this the best thing you’ve ever read — that’s right, I’m upping the ante. But, first, let me tell you about Friends of George’s The Drag Boat. The “drag-comedy-musical” is sure to be a blast and a half, as it follows Maybelline, who scores a cruise in a contest … only to find out that it’s the hottest floating retirement home in the Atlantic. What ensues is a whole bunch of laugh-out-loud moments, charming choreography and lip-syncing, and utter chaos.

The Drag Boat runs through August 12, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $30 for general admission and $60 for VIP, which includes a dedicated row and special “COCKtails.” Tickets sell out fast, so get yours here soon.

AutoZone Park

Friday-Sunday, August 4 – 6

Alright, I’ve gotten myself together, no more putting this off anymore — “this” being my explanation on how I’ve written the best thing you’ll read. And I’m going to lay out my two cents now … unless there’s a higher offer on the table? Three cents, anyone? Four? Five? And it’s going … going … gone. Much like all the Italian food I plan to eat at the Redbirds’ game this weekend. Yes, a few weeks ago, I did say that I thought baseball was the most boring sport in the world because it is, but hear me out: ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT ITALIAN.

That’s right: On Friday, August 4th, for the Redbirds vs. the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game at 7:05 p.m., you can get all-you-can-eat cheese and pepperoni pizza, spaghetti and meatballs, salad, garlic knots, sodas, and water — all included in the price of a specialty ticket which gets you entry into the buffet and a seat to the game. The cost per ticket? $27 for field box seats or $30 for dugout seats. Sounds like a deal to me. AND the first 1,500 fans will get a blue Memphis Chicks replica jersey. Gates open at 6 p.m.

And if you’re still down for freebies, the next game on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. will have a beer stein giveaway for the first 1,500 fans (21+). Then there’s another game on Sunday, which is Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays, where kids (12 and under) will receive a free ice cream sandwich and get to run the bases after the game.

Morton Museum of Collierville History

Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

I’ve lost my train of thought. What was it that I was trying to prove? Who can remember? All I can think about are trains, through no fault of my own. If anything, it’s the Morton Museum’s fault. This weekend, they’re hosting the annual Train Heritage Day, which is all about trains, trains, and more trains.

The day for all ages will have activities and model train displays by the TCA Casey Jones Chapter and MidSouth Garden Railway Society. Attendees will also get to chat with local railroading groups, and learn about railroad safety from the TDOT Railway Safety team. Oh, and it’s not just the Morton Museum; the Collierville Town Square is also in on the day. There, at the Depot Visitors Center, you can check out the Bluff City Bender’s N-scale model railroad display and climb aboard three historic railcars.

Plus at 10:30 a.m. and noon, there will be a guided talk about the mechanics of Collierville’s famous steam locomotive, Frisco 1351. From 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., the Town Square Park Gazebo will have bluegrass music by the Wayne Jerrolds Band.

Admission is FREE.

Loflin Yard

Sunday, August 6, noon – 4 p.m.

Well, since you made it this far down, I have to tell the truth: I don’t think this “Five Things” is the best thing you’ll read all year or all month or all week (or even all day). I know, it’s shocking, and I’m sure you’re outraged. Though I stalled and stalled when it came to proving to you that this would be the best thing you’ve read, I promise that I won’t stall and stall when it comes to my apology that will surely be here in the next few sentences. OR I could tell you about puppies. I mean, don’t puppies make everything better — even this “Five Things,” or, heck, your weekend?

Well, have I got news for you. Streetdog Foundation is celebrating its 14th anniversary with a Western-themed party. Admission is $25 and gets you $5 drinks (beer, wine, certain mixed drinks, and slushies), a Paws & Outlaws cup, and a pawsome dog bandana. Human kids and fur babies get in free.

The family- and dog-friendly event will feature live music by Shufflegrit, adorable dogs available for adoption, a silent auction, raffle prizes, games for the whole family, a doggie corral pool party, and a Western-themed photo booth.

Get your tickets here.