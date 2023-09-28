Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Photography by Andrey Konstantinov on Unsplash

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

Friday, September 29, 7:30 p.m.

Would you rather never be able to watch another movie scored by John Williams or spend an evening listening to nothing but John Williams’ music? The answer should be obvious. I mean, if you were never to watch another movie scored by John Williams you’d be sorely missing out — that’d mean no Star Wars, no Harry Potter, no Jurassic Park, no Jaws, no Home Alone, no Hook ... need I go on?

So now that you’re spending an evening listening to nothing but John Williams’ music, let me tell you what to expect. The University of Memphis Wind Ensemble will perform, and our writer Chris McCoy will emcee. Movie scores include “Flight to Neverland” (Hook), “Theme” (Schindler’s List), “Midway March” (Midway), “Jedi Steps” and “Finale” (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), “Harry’s Wondrous World” (Harry Potter: Sorcerer’s Stone), and “March” (1941). Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Wolf River Greenway – Epping Way Section

Saturday, September 30, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Would you rather skip straight to Monday or spend your Saturday taking care of yourself? You better choose to take care of yourself because, reader, I care about you. And what better way to take care of yourself than to join in on the fun at Wolf River Conservancy’s Mental Health Awareness Day, where you can enjoy kayaking, peaceful soundscapes, speakers, mental health resources, yoga demonstrations, free healthy food, guided nature walks, goat snuggling, nature journaling, and so much more — all for free. Register for the event here.

Opera Memphis HQ

Saturday, September 30, 1 – 4 p.m.

Would you rather listen to nails screeching down a chalkboard or beautiful opera singing? Operaaaaaa! (If you can’t tell, I just sang ‘opera’ into my keyboard for dramatic effect.) And you’re in luck! This weekend has a shortage of chalkboards, and two whole days left of Opera Memphis’ second 30 Days of Opera of the year.

On Friday, catch the singers on Segways at Main Street’s Trolley Night from 7 to 8 p.m. Then, on Saturday, Opera Memphis will close out the month with a performance at the grand opening of its new office and rehearsal space. The day will also have activities for kids and the Wheel of Opera.

Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County

Saturday, September 30, 6 – 11 p.m.

Would you rather help save animal lives or … I don’t really want to give you another option. So get yourself a ticket to the Humane Society’s 90th anniversary celebration, where you can eat, drink, dance, and party the night away while supporting animals across the Mid-South.

This year’s event will feature nightlong entertainment by DJ Alpha Whiskey, unlimited food and drinks provided by Paradox Catering, and a live and silent auction. Tickets start at $150 and can be purchased here.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | Saturday, September 30, 7:30 p.m.

Buckman Performing & Fine Arts Center | Sunday, October 1, 2 p.m.

Would you rather be lame or cool? Well, all the cool people are going to see Midori, one of the most outstanding violinists of our time, who happens to have two concerts with Iris Collective this weekend. On Saturday, Midori’s performance will feature works by Carlos Simon, Antonín Dvořák, and Beethoven, and Sunday’s performance will feature works by Mozart and Schnittke.

Tickets ($45-$70) for the GPAC show can be purchased here. Childcare ($27) will also be available. Parents can drop their children off for an evening of musical fun at Music Box.

The Buckman concert will be a pay-what-you-can experience. The suggested ticket price is $30, and tickets can be purchased here.