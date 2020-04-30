Five Things To Do (From Home) This Weekend in Memphis: May 1st-3rd

Through May 30

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brooks Museum Brooks Still Life Challenge Roelof Koets, "Still Life on a Draped Table," 1635, oil on panel, Memphis Brooks Museum of Art purchase; Morrie A. Moss Acquisition Fund 2002.2.

We might be quarantined, but the creativity still flows. The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is challenging you to create a still-life photograph using the objects that you have at home. The still life is a celebration of the beauty and abundance of life. It can also be a reminder that these pleasures are fleeting and that life is short.

One of the principal genres of Western art, the still life can include all sorts of man-made and natural objects, such as cut flowers and plants, fruit, vegetables, glassware, metal objects, ceramics, and so on.

Create and share your still life on social media, and then challenge a friend to make one too. Your work could even be featured by the Brooks Museum. Need help? Visit the Brooks Museum Facebook page for details, tips, and tricks.

Bring art to life as life stands still.

Fridays, 7 p.m. Continues through May 29

× Expand Facebook/Phillip Ashley Chocolates Phillip Ashley Virtual Live Tastings: Chocolate and Wine Themed tastings for discerning tastes in chocolate and wine.

It seems piquant picks are fan favorites. Who among us doesn’t enjoy stimulating the taste buds with delectable delights? Add the Kentucky Derby to the mix — which many Memphians would be celebrating this weekend in any other year — and we have a winner.

Join chocolatier Phillip Ashley for a live chocolate and wine tasting, via Zoom, featuring Taste of Kentucky Derby this Friday. Be sure to dress in Kentucky Derby attire as you taste Phillip Ashley Chocolates from a curated box of chocolates and a unique bottle of wine to pair it with. Both will be delivered to your door before the live Zoom tasting. All of the chocolates in the box will pair with that one bottle of wine, and Ashley will tell you how during the tasting.

I suggest a fetching fascinator or hat for the ladies and summer seersucker for the gentlemen to pair with your Derby delights.

May 1-31

× Expand Facebook/Cooper-Young Garden Walk Cooper-Young Garden Walk, Virtual John Jennings of Palladio Garden, one of this year's sponsors, helps CY gardens grow.

This is the 5th year for perusing the often offbeat urban gardens of Cooper-Young. But it is the first year this feast of edibles, chickens, herbs, water features, art, native plants, whimsy, she-sheds, composting, and imaginative plantings will be virtual. This year, the Garden Walk is aptly themed “Beauty, Health, and Sustainability.”

In addition to visiting a different Cooper-Young garden daily online, enjoy engaging in mini-talks on topics including growing mushrooms, microgreens, and vegetables, aquaponics, vertical gardening, composting, and more. One guest garden speaker is someone you should recognize as a regular contributor to Memphis magazine, John Jennings of Palladio Home and Garden. As our "Garden Variety" columnist Jennings helps you grow your own garden through the pages of our magazine. Perhaps you’ve read his horticulturally helpful articles.

At any rate, celebrate gardening and beautiful spaces starting this Friday for the whole month of May. At a low, low rate, enjoy Memphis magazine — and all the great articles on gardening, the arts, people, and places in Memphis + more — at a special quarantine rate of $9 (half price!) for a whole year. Use the offer code STAYHOME for the special rate.

Here’s to Beauty, Health, and Sustainability online in Cooper-Young gardens and the pages of Memphis magazine.

April 30-May 13

× Expand Facebook/Memphis River Parks Let's Get Moving Memphis Fitness Challenge Run, walk, cycle, Zumba, and yoga your way through a fitness challenge.

Memphis River Parks Partnership has been challenging Memphians with fitness milestones. Not only have Memphians achieved those milestones, we’ve exceeded the challenge. MRPP has upped the challenge. For the next two weeks the new milestone is to burn 100,000 calories. You can log your progress on a link from their Facebook page to earn prizes.

How you burn the calories is up to you. Walk, Zumba, bike, hike, or dance the calorie burn to swanky swag.

You don’t have to go far to feel the burn. I highly suggest some online fitness fun such as Your Inner Yogi: Friday Night Live on IG held every Friday at 6:30 p.m., Our Virtual Yoga Downtown goes downward dog on Tuesdays at 6 p.m., or Central Station’s DJ Series Virtual Dance Party scheduled throughout the week.

Feel the burn and reap the rewards.

Friday, May 1, and Saturday, May 2, 7-9 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/dontletmedownmem Don't Let Me Down Mem This weekend, enjoy Marcella and Her Lovers and Dirty Streets benefiting Slingshot.

And now for the fifth weekend suggestion of the weird and wacky variety: Live streaming concerts by Memphis musicians and the Annual Blues Music Awards.

What’s so wacky or weird about this? This is the weekend that you would more than likely be at the Memphis in May Beale Street Music Festival. Yes. It’s already the first weekend of May. Instead, our Memphis musicians are bringing the tunes to you.

This weekend you can enjoy some Americana music from Marcella and Her Lovers on Friday and Dirty Streets on Saturday benefiting Slingshot, an organization that invests in under-resourced neighbors who are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Our music writer, Jesse Davis, did a whole story on it.

On Fridays, 7:30 p.m. Orion Virtual Concert Series at the Levitt Shell will feature past concerts. This Friday is Dehli 2 Dublin recorded in 2019. Other artists throughout May include Charlie Wood, Donna the Buffalo, Madisen Ward & Mama Bear, and Snowglobe.

On Sunday, wrap your earbuds around the 41st Annual Blues Music Awards featuring live presentations and home-recorded performances.

The first weekend in May is always about the music.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.