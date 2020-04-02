Five Things To Do (From Home) This Weekend in Memphis: April 3rd-5th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Arrow Creative Memphis Fashion Week Virtual Trunk Show Shop from show headliner, Recreo San Miguel.

Thursday-Monday, April 2-6

Memphis Fashion Week has been postponed until October. Meanwhile, the fashion headliner, Recreo San Miguel, has joined forces with MFW to bring you the first Virtual Trunk Show benefiting the Memphis arts community.

Simply shop Recreo’s Spring styles from home; 25 percent of every purchase – from any collection, including new items, all women’s styles, and even sale items – will benefit Memphis-based artists through Arrow Creative, which seeks to make art more accessible to inspire the creative spirit in all Memphians.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture Remembering MLK, National Civil Rights Museum Mid-20th Century button promoting an April 4th holiday commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. on the date of his assassination.

Saturday, April 4, 5 p.m.

“We should always stop and reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. King on April 4, but this year it is needed more than ever as we try to navigate through this public health crisis. Dr. King’s message of economic equity is so relevant. We are seeing the devastation this crisis is taking not just on the health of our communities but on the economic well being of our neighbors. We are seeing just how fragile the financial safety net is for far too many people. Celebrating King’s acceptance of humanity, but disdain of inequity and injustice, is very important in 2020.” — National Civil Rights Museum President Terri Lee Freeman

This annual event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has been a long-standing commemoration day held by the National Civil Rights Museum. This year, a virtual commemoration in honor of Dr. King’s life and legacy will be held. Since the pandemic surge, the museum has retooled its original event to produce digital content and a virtual broadcast. The program will air on the museum’s website, YouTube, and Facebook Livestream platforms.

Included will be some of the best segments of MLK50 and past ceremonies with remarks from civil rights icons, inspiring performances, and spoken word. The broadcast will culminate with a moment of silence at 6:01 pm, the time Dr. King was shot on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel.

In tribute to King’s last seven days, March 28 to April 4, exclusive reflective moments will be chronicled including the museum historians' ”MLK POV” chat, a commemorative timeline, a special musical ensemble of his favorite song, “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” never-before-seen artifacts from the NCRM Collections Vault, a children’s storytime, and memorable selections throughout the day on social media channels. Visitors to the museum’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages can share their comments and stories about Dr. King’s legacy.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Jules Morgan Holiday Meals Delivered Consider a homecooked meal by a local chef.

Order now through April 9

The first quarter of this year has upended the lives of people around the world. It seems so important now more than ever to celebrate when we are able. Services for many churches, temples, and mosques are now offered online. Christian churches will be celebrating Easter on April 11th. Jewish temples will be observing Passover starting April 8th. Islamic mosques will be regarding Ramadan beginning April 22nd. Many, myself included, will not be able to spend this time with family. That doesn’t mean we cannot retain some normality for the upcoming holidays. This year, however, it will require some planning — I am alerting you now.

With smaller celebrations, this is a great year to order your holiday meal from a local eatery. Most restaurants require pre-orders by April 9th. Whether the meal is for one person, a couple, or a family, order now.

Photo courtesy of Dinstuhl's Dinstuhl's Chocolates Holiday discount applies to curbside pick-up, delivery, or shipping.

We have so many great local restaurants, it might be hard to decide from where you want your holiday meal. To make it easy, you might want to start with Friends for Life (FFL). This wonderful organization has had to postpone its April Dining Out for Life fundraiser in which restaurants donate a portion of their sales for one week to the organization. FFL has compiled a list of the participating restaurants to pay it forward. Helping restaurants who help FFL ensures food businesses remain healthy for future partnerships. Using their list can help both FFL and our local restaurant industry. Their list includes fine dining establishments like Restaurant Iris and Bishop as well as casual dining options such as The Cove, Celtic Crossing, and Mahogany Memphis.

Check out the list or order from another favorite restaurant of your choice.

For those with small children, Dinstuhl’s is offering their Easter sweets and baskets at a 20 percent discount through April 11th for curbside pick-up, delivery, and shipping. Big kids can order for themselves too. Let’s just call it comfort food.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Loflin Yard Loflin Yard Supplies Market Stay safe and stocked at the outdoor market.

Loflin Yard, 7 W. Carolina

Saturday, April 4, noon-6 p.m.

Starting this Saturday, skip the lines and the indoor spaces and come by the outdoor market at Loflin Yard. The restaurant has large inventories of food and supplies since indoor seating has ceased. In an effort to keep the revenue flowing for Loflin yard and their employees, each week on Saturday you can shop for essentials in a healthy atmosphere.

What will you find at the market? — plenty of fresh food, prepared food, cleaning supplies, and yes, toilet paper. This effort can help the community stay supplied and safe while avoiding indoor stores. The market will operate with access strictly controlled under local and federal guidelines. With over 80,000 square feet of outdoor space, customers and staff will easily be able to maintain 6 feet of personal space.

Loflin Yard continues to operate its takeout window and delivery during the shutdown 7 days a week from noon until 9 pm. Now on Saturdays, the whole two acres of outdoor space will be used to keep local residents supplied while maintaining social distancing and CDC sanitary standards.

Also consider helping service industry workers, artists, musicians, and others impacted by COVID-19 by using a new service, Two Broke Bartenders and a Truck. If you’re holed up at home, you can connect with the service industry individuals you know and trust for help — whether it’s delivering food and supplies, performing chores, or teaching music lessons, and all while following CDC guidelines.

× Expand Courtesy of L Ross Gallery "Doodling Around," L Ross Gallery Download doodles from gallery artists like this Sakura (Cherry Blossom) by Laurel Lukaszewski.

Ongoing from L. Ross Gallery

Now for something completely whimsical to take your mind off our current predicament — doodles. Brighten your day and stay connected through art by visiting L. Ross Gallery’s website, downloading art by gallery artists to print out and color, and posting on social media, tagging the artists and gallery. More doodles will be added as needed. Just what the doctor ordered.

Stay safe. Have fun.

