Five Things To Do (From Home) This Weekend in Memphis: April 24th-26th

Photo courtesy of Memphis River Parks Memphis River Park Garden Guides Celebrate Earth Day with guides to help identify local plants and birds.

This weekend, were it not for the quarantine, would have been filled with Earth Day celebrations. While collective gatherings are not possible, we can still step into the wild and have an incredible time celebrating planet Earth. Memphis River Parks has made that quite a bit more interesting. By yourself or with the family, download the River Garden Field Guide and Bird Guide and explore Mississippi River Park, another favorite park, or even your own backyard. These guides will help you identify plants and birds — some of the things we dig about planet Earth that are worth celebrating.

Happy Earth Day weekend.

Saturday, April 25, 7:30 a.m.

Photo courtesy of The Bad Dog 5K & 10K for Ronald McDonald House Memphis Virtual Bad Dog 5k/10k Benefiting The Ronald McDonald House of Memphis.

For 20 years John “Bad Dog” McCormack worked with his on-air colleagues to raise money to expand and improve The Ronald McDonald House. But beyond a once-a-year fundraiser, John was personally committed to and invested in each and every child whose life was touched by The House.

Join in honoring the life and commitment of “Bad Dog,” a native Memphian and beloved radio personality by participating in this virtual 5K/10K race. Visit the website to support a team, purchase an official T-shirt, or make a donation benefiting the "Home Away From Home" for families of children receiving treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Saturday, April 25, 7-9 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Celtic Crossing Virtual Scotch Whiskey Tasting, Celtic Crossing Taste whiskey with an appetizer in your home with Celtic Crossing owner DJ Naylor.

The only thing better than a Scotch whiskey tasting at Celtic Crossing is a whiskey tasting with mini glass bottles of whiskey and an appetizer in the comfort of your own home with owner DJ Naylor as your guide.

You'd better act fast. All orders must be purchased by 11 a.m. on Friday and picked up by Saturday, 6 p.m. Not to worry if you miss this one, there’s another tasting on May 2nd.

This week you will be tasting:

Edradour 10 Year Highland Single Malt from Pitlochry, Scotland (not available in Tennessee)

Glenlivet 14 Single Malt Cognac Finish from Banffshire, Scotland

BenRiach 10 Speyside Single Malt from Morayshire, Scotland

Next week will feature:

Temple Bar Irish Whiskey

Balcones Texas Single Malt Whiskey (106 proof)

GlenGrant 15 Single Malt

Cheers!

Saturday, April 25, 7 p.m.

Facebook/Playback Memphis Virtual Memphis Matters Online Performance via Zoom.

For more than ten years, Playback Memphis has brought hundreds of stories to life unlocking healing, transformation, and joy through Memphis Matters public performances. We need our stories now more than ever. Join the troupe on Saturday for a very special online Playback experience. Once you register, you will receive an email with detailed information about joining via Zoom. Once there, share a story or just sit back and watch the magic unfold.

Proceeds benefit programs serving underserved populations and groups in need — because Memphis matters.

Memphis Public Library

Photo courtesy of Memphis Public Library Dig Memphis Mysteries, Memphis Public Library Use sleuthing skills to solve a Memphis mystery from archived photos. Can you locate this block along Madison Avenue from this 1950 photo?

And now for the fifth weekend suggestion of the weird and wacky variety. What’s so wacky about archived photos from the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library's digital (or DIG) collection? Well, for one thing, they are missing key information and as for the other thing, you’re the Sherlock Holmes. The library wants you to figure out the missing information using whatever sources you have at your disposal. There are also some suggested resources if you find yourself stuck.

Photo courtesy of Memphis Public Library Dig Memphis Mysteries, Memphis Public Library The location on Mississippi Boulevard of this 1940 photo is solved.

For instance, one solved mystery photo from 1940 shows workers placing trolley wire along Mississippi Boulevard. The caption on back of the physical photograph reads, “Reeling off trolley wire-11-4-1940 on Mississippi Blvd.”

The library asked sleuths to determine where the men were working back in 1940.

Using old telephone directories and Google maps, one detective was able to search a gas station’s address in the background of the photo to determine the exact location. Mystery solved.

But there are a lot more photos still missing crucial information. Help a librarian out while you’re sitting around quarantining by solving a photo cold case. More photos will be added weekly to stimulate the Carmen Sandiego in you.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.