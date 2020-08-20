Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis August 21st-23rd

Arrow Creative, Online

Friday-Saturday, August 21-22

Memphis Fashion Week

Memphis Fashion Week walks down the runway into the finale this weekend with virtual sponsor visits on Instagram. Visit #memphisfashionweek for chats with emerging designers and in-store events such as the “A New Vision for Fashion” art exhibition at Arrow Creative.

Your involvement promotes the local fashion industry and supports fashion design entrepreneurs.

The Angel Program/Park + Cherry, Virtual

Friday-Saturday, August 21-22

No-show Pasta Party: Carb Loading for a Cause

Chef Phillip Dewayne of Park + Cherry Cafe at The Dixon Gallery and Gardens has partnered with The Angel Program to load you up with carbs for the Memphis Runs for Autism Virtual 5K.

You are running for autism — right? The virtual run makes it possible to run wherever and whenever you want all weekend to raise funds for The Angel Program and autism. Participants will be mailed a race bib and t-shirt whether you run inside, outside, or on a treadmill.

Park + Cherry and Chef Dewayne will bring the pasta party to your doorstep during the 5K race weekend on either Friday or Saturday. The family-style dinner for four features a garden salad served with balsamic vinaigrette. There’s a choice of chicken penne and broccoli Alfredo or Bolognese ragu with fettuccini pasta for the entree. Garlic parmesan rolls and Nutella fudge brownies round out the meal with a bottle of red or white wine.

Get loaded and run for Autism, Memphis.

Ross Gallery

Christian Brothers University, 650 East Parkway S.

August 22-September 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

By appointment September 8-26

Artwork by Jeanne Seagle "Beside Still Waters," L Ross Gallery

Artwork by Jeanne Seagle "Beside Still Waters," L Ross Gallery

This exhibition highlights the work of full-time and adjunct professors in the Department of Visual and Performing Arts at Christian Brothers University, featuring work by Jana B. Travis, Nick Pena, Alan Caballero LaZare, Scott A. Carter, Christine Ruby, and Kelly Cook Harmon.

Painting by Victoria Barrera "California," Jay Etkin Gallery

The broad range of practices represented in this show is unified by the artists’ dedication to their craft and their steadfast commitment to the arts community at CBU.

Also enjoy “Beside Still Waters” featuring works by Jeanne Seagle at L Ross Gallery and “California” featuring works by Victoria Barrera at Jay Etkin Gallery through the end of the month during limited hours.

Wolf River Access Parking, 6435 Walnut Grove, Germantown

Sunday, August 23, 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Introduction to the Urban Wolf River

The weather is amazing, the water is cool, and Blues City Kayaks is all ready to get outside and get some fresh air while introducing you to the Urban Wolf River. This is the most Memphis thing you've never done.

Kayak rentals include a kayak, paddle, life jacket, shuttle service, and guide service. Tandem kayaks will be available if you want to bring a partner.

Learn about your city from the open water — Wolf River style.

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Through August 31

Sunflowers at Agricenter

Earlier in the year, Agricenter planted 78,000 sunflower seeds. The seeds have bloomed and are ready for you to enjoy.

Enter at Walnut Bend and park in the lot. Take pictures and tag the Agricenter in your photos for inclusion on social media pages.

The flowers have a sunny disposition and it’s contagious. They’ll only be blooming for the next week or two, so hurry up to bask in the warmth.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.