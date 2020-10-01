Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 2nd-4th

Online from memphisjapanfestival.org

Through Friday, October 2

× Expand Facebook/Memphis Japan Week Memphis Japan Week

This Friday is the last day to partake in a virtual celebration of Japanese culture.

Every year, the Memphis Botanic Garden hosts the Memphis Japan Festival. Partners, exhibitors, performers, and martial arts groups share a unique culture with our city. This year, the online event has been sharing videos featuring taiko drumming, Japanese song and dance, an ikebana demonstration, a tour of the Japanese Garden at Memphis Botanic Garden, a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, a beginners Japanese language lesson, origami, and so much more.

There is still time to get in the running for a fun giveaway. All you have to do is go to the festival Facebook page and make a comment about why you like Japan using the hashtag #MemphisJapanWeek.

We all need a little Japanese culture in our lives now and zen.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Thursday-Saturday, October 1-3, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Botanic Garden Fall Plant Sale, Memphis Botanic Garden

Show your colors this weekend by shopping at the Memphis Botanic Garden’s Fall Plant Sale.

For immediate color in your autumn landscape, you will find a great selection of colorful mums, pansies, ornamental kale, and cabbage as well as a great selection of perennials to get an early start on your 2021 garden.

Our MId-South fall climate is a great time to plant most trees and shrubs which will also be available. A better-developed root system gives them an advantage over their spring-planted counterparts.

In-person shopping is by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Reserve your time and use this sale as an opportunity to become a Memphis Botanic Garden member. Members will receive a 10 percent discount on all orders.

All purchases benefit the Memphis Botanic Garden.

Online from cooperyoung.org

Saturday-Sunday, October 3-4

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Tony Alter Cooper Young Four Miler

No one’s really happy that the Cooper-Young Festival canceled this year, but you can still get out there and blow off some steam while having fun.

Choose your own route through the historic neighborhood, anywhere you feel like running, or a suggested route that’ll pass by Cooper-Young landmarks like the Trestle Art, the first rainbow crosswalk in Tennessee, and the historic statue of Johnny Cash. You’ll get a cool T-shirt when you register.

Track your run on the app of your choosing. To get the full effect, it is recommended to run 4-8 p.m. when it is most likely that neighbors will have their porches decorated and be out to cheer on runners with small gatherings featuring music, art on display, or some other form of encouragement.

Online from memphisartanddesignweek.org

Starts Saturday, October 3. Continues through Saturday, October 10

× Expand Facebook/3rdSpace Memphis Art + Design Week

The inaugural Memphis Art + Design (MAD) Week celebrates creative talents across disciplines while showcasing the exciting culture and philosophy of Memphis. There will be opportunities to engage in multiple disciplines, ranging from fine and visual art to product design, architecture, urban planning, and graphic design.

This event has it all including summits recognizing and honoring functional processes, activism, innovative ideas, transformative solutions, and uplifting leadership in the Memphis creative communities.

Your ticket is your passport to a series of exhibitions, interviews, workshops, tours, and many other fun activities hosted online across social media platforms.

Get MAD and your ticket to a creative festival offering virtual unique day and nighttime events created by artists, designers, and disruptors in as many communities as possible.

Art in the Loop, Ridgeway Loop between Briarcrest Avenue and Ridge Bend

Friday, October 2, 1-6 p.m.] Saturday, October 3, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.] and Sunday, October 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Artworks Foundation Art In the Loop, Ridgeway Loop Shop unique art like this custom knife by Jake Asuit.

October is traditionally the best month to be outside in Memphis. It’s also a good time to start shopping for those on your gift list. Comfortable weather and the impending holidays make this a perfect time to shop fine arts and crafts in a spacious outdoor setting. Tour artists and vendors in the Loop and explore their works made of metal, glass, wood, clay, and fiber as well as jewelry, paintings, photography, and more in a festival-like atmosphere.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.