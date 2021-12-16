Five Things (NOT) to Do This Weekend, December 15-19

× Expand Photograph by Karen Pulfer Focht

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Select nights through December 23rd

As we know, the Grinch hates Christmas — the whole Christmas season! And the Memphis Botanic Garden has given him a reason. He stares down at his phone with a sour, Grinchy frown, at the photos of the trees alight throughout the grounds. Not to mention the Yuletide Yard, the Magic Snowfall, or Friday’s Ugly Sweater Night, and that’s not all. On Sunday, John Angotti will perform holiday songs, and you won’t be able to resist singing along.

For more information or to purchase tickets ($8-$12), visit memphisbotanicgarden.com/wonders. Tickets ($20) for the Season of Song with John Angotti: Hope and Healing for Christmas on Sunday, 4-5:30 p.m., can be purchased here.

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PLAYHOUSE ON THE SQUARE

The Circuit Playhouse, 51 Cooper

Performances through December 22nd

Also on the Grinch’s list of things to detest are contests that honor the best — especially the contest in this holiday play where Jack and Libby vie for a chance to apprentice at a toyshop someday. Who will win the job? The Grinch doesn’t care, even though the play celebrates being fair. After all, anything that surrounds the making of toys only reminds him of Christmas morning’s noise. Oh, the noise! Noise! Noise! Noise! That’s another thing he hates. Noise!

Tickets ($32-$42) can be purchased online. Performances this weekend are Friday, December 17th, 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 18th, 2 p.m.; and Sunday, December 19th, 2 p.m.

× Expand Image courtesy opera memphis

Dixon Gallery & Gardens, 4339 Park

Saturday, December 18th, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

And don’t let the Grinch catch you at this weekend’s Latin feast — that’s something the Grinch won’t stand in the least! For this Christmas fiesta, Opera Memphis and Cazateatro have vendors upon vendors that you’ll enjoy for sure, like El Burrito Express, Sueños y Caramelos, Dipsticle, and more. To top it off, the two groups have planned something the Grinch likes least of all — singing and more singing without a moment to stall. Carols from Mexico, Brazil, and Puerto Rico will fill you with gusto while the Three Magi Kings walk around, ready to give gifts bound to astound. Oh and don’t forget the panel that’ll teach you tidbits about Latin American and Caribbean traditions, which are fascinating, even the Grinch will admit.

The event is free. Be sure to bring cash to purchase food, art, and crafts from vendors (or you can use a vendor-approved method such as Venmo or PayPal).

× Expand photograph courtesy memphis animal services

Memphis Animal Services, 2350 Appling City Cove

Saturday, December 18th, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

You probably know the Grinch for his Grinchiest trick, when he took a coat and hat and dressed as St. Nick. But who was his reindeer but none other than his dog Max? The Grinch secretly loves pets, and that’s just a fact. For 12 hours on Saturday, you might, just might, make the Grinch’s day if you adopt a fellow like Max at MAS.

Adoption fees are $12 for this event. The fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines, collar, leash, customized ID tag, heartworm testing and treatment medications if needed (dogs), and FeLV testing (cats). Everyone who adopts or fosters at this event will receive a $50 PetSmart gift card. Each pet will get to pick a present from under the Christmas tree and take a holiday family photo on their way out to their new life. Visit memphistn.gov/animal-services/ to learn more about adopting, fostering, or volunteering or to donate to the organization.

Pictured: Martin Tenbones (#MASA9006), who’s available for adoption]

× Expand photograph courtesy crosstown arts

Crosstown Theater, 1350 Concourse

Saturday, December 18th, 7:30-9 p.m.

Much to the Grinch’s disdain, the Barnes Family is back together again, but after a five-year hiatus, a reunion has been much awaited. The family will sing carols with a funk and soul twist, despite the Grinch’s order to cease and desist. Yet when he hears their tunes, the Grinch himself is sure to swoon. And maybe, Memphians will be able to say that the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes Saturday.

Tickets ($20-$30) are available online. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.