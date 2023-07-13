Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy live at the garden

Radians Amphitheater At Memphis Botanic Garden

Friday, July 14, 6 p.m.

It’s the end of the world as we know it — and no, I don’t feel fine. I feel great. Why? Because Friday is Pandemonium Day, and that means now’s the time to be chaotic, disorganized, and unpredictable. So throw out your itinerary this weekend and rid yourself of expectations. Wait, actually, I’m realizing some irony here as I’m about to suggest your weekend’s itinerary with “Five Things To Do.” Er … that’s awkward. I guess I’ll just make this “Five Things” SUPER ChAoTiC.

And what’s more ChAoTiC than BROTHERS OSBORNE?! Actually, I don’t think they’re super chaotic but maybe the chaos is suggesting that they’re chaotic? Bear with me please; I’m trying to be spontaneous, and that’s hard when your job is about making plans for strangers. So I’ll just get to the point: The country duo Brothers Osborne is coming to Memphis for Live at the Garden, and Ingrid Andress is opening for them.

Tickets can be purchased here. Parking and shuttles open at 5 p.m., and gates open at 6 p.m. The show will start at 8 p.m. Live at the Garden attendees are also allowed to bring their own outside food and beverages including coolers. Check out the “Know Before You Go” info page here.

× Expand photography by woodruff-fontaine house museum Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum’s “Southern Summers” is on display through Sunday, July 16.

Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum

Saturday, July 15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Shopping and spontaneity can be a bad combo for your wallet, but this weekend is about ChAoS! So why not be a little spontaneous and shop the Attic Sale at the Woodruff-Fontaine House Museum. This Saturday marks the beginning of the sale, for which the museum has cleared out its attic to sell antiques, project pieces, china, crystal, table linens, contemporary decor for parties/events, and so much more. The sale will continue weekends throughout July or until everything has been sold, so hurry fast.

This weekend is also your last chance to check out the museum’s “Southern Summers” exhibit, where you can learn about how 19th-century Memphians kept their cool during the dog days of summer.

Memphis Listening Lab

Saturday, July 15, 3 p.m.

You know who you can count on for some pandemonium? The women of the punk rock scene, who challenged traditional gender roles and social norms in the ’70s and ’80s. This weekend, you can learn more about them, thanks to Feral House and Goner Records, as Jen B. Larson discusses her book Hit Girls: Women of Punk in the USA, 1975-1983.

Event attendees can look forward to a panel discussion and a Q&A session moderated by Andria Lisle. The legendary Memphis band featured in Larson’s book, The Klitz, will also make an appearance to talk about their career and renewed interest in their music.

Doors open at 2 p.m. with DJ Liz Lane spinning tunes from the bands featured in Hit Girls, before and after the discussion. Copies of Hit Girls will be available for purchase and signing. The event is free to attend.

× Expand Photography by Mullookkaaran | Wikimedia Commons

India Cultural Center and Temple

Saturday, July 15, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Okay, now this event is surely a stroke of spontaneity on my end because I don’t think I’ve ever suggested a puppet show in one of my columns, but I can’t not suggest this one hosted by the India Cultural Center and Temple. This show showcases Tholpavakoothu, the mesmerizing art of shadow puppetry originating in 18th-century India. Intricately crafted puppets will dance behind a translucent screen, illuminated by the soft glow of wick lamps, as graceful movements and enchanting melodies tell the tale of Lord Sree Rama’s journey from birth to his coronation as the King of Ayodhya.

What makes this show even cooler is that Padmashri Ramachandra Pulavar, a renowned master of Tholpavakooth, and his group are bringing their craft to the USA for the first time, which makes this kind of a once-in-a-lifetime deal. (Talk about breaking away from routine.)

The performance will be translated into English and is free to attend. Donations are welcome.

× Expand photography courtesy artist trading cards memphis

Crosstown Art Bar

Sunday, July 16, 6 – 9 p.m.

You know what can cause pandemonium? Trading cards. I mean, think about how crazy folks go over a rare baseball card. I personally wouldn’t go crazy over a rare baseball card (I find baseball utterly boring, no offense), but I would go crazy over the trading cards at the Artist Trading Card event this weekend, where a group of Memphis artists are selling limited-edition art cards. Some artists will have individual cards for sale from $10-40, some will have packs of cards that are a surprise — three for $40. Packages also come with a chance that they contain a “golden ticket” which can be exchanged for a larger piece of artwork.

Artists include Mary Jo Karimnia (who I happened to write about for our July issue), Alex Paulus, Sara Mosely, Nick Peña, Tad Lauritzen-Wright, and Michelle Fair.

You can also trade your own artwork if you so please during the last hour of the event. You can read more about the Artist Trading Cards Memphis group here.