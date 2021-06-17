Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 18th-20th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Global Marketing Solutions Bluff City Balloon Jamboree

Online from the National Civil Rights Museum, civilrightsmuseum.org

Friday, June 18, 11 a.m.

The National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM) in Memphis will virtually join nine leading Black museums and historic institutions from coast to coast to commemorate Juneteenth, the day that the Emancipation Proclamation was officially enforced, ending enslavement in Texas.

The annual collaboration has produced a film documenting the national exploration of the deep-rooted anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” through the eyes of historic museums and anthropologists from across the United States. The film will premiere on the museum's site on June 18.

As for the NCRM's contribution to the BLKFreedom event, their theme is joy — a celebration of freedom — the embodiment of joy. A presentation geared toward younger audiences will educate youth on the meaning of Juneteenth and teach them creative ways to celebrate the holiday. Visit BLKFreedom.org for family-friendly activities and historical information.

Visit our calendar for in-person Juneteenth events around Memphis from a bike ride to a Black business expo and everything in between.

Online from Playhouse on the Square, playhouseonthesquare.org

Opens Friday, June 18, 7 p.m., continues Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m. and Sundays, 2 p.m. through June 27

Playhouse on the Square closes its digital play series with a regional premiere of Songs for a New World written and composed by Jason Robert Brown.

“We wanted to finish what has been a trying season for our theatre and city with a message of hope,” says Michael Detroit, executive producer for Playhouse on the Square.

A musical theatre song cycle takes four singers through a journey of discovery. Posing the question — When your back is against a wall and you are faced with a decision: Do you take a stand? Or turn around? With a small but powerful cast — Jarrad Baker, Haley Wilson, Johnathon Lee, and Brooke Papritz — and a well-crafted musical score, this performance runs the gamut of today’s popular music. A great way to bring the next generation into the theater.

Maynard Way and Byhalia in Collierville, TN

Saturday, June 19, noon-10 p.m. and Sunday, June 20, 1:30-10 p.m.

Everyone is talking about the inaugural Bluff City Balloon Jamboree. The balloons are works of art that you can witness ascending at dawn in Collierville. After sunset, the balloons will glow and light up the night. Everything in between is up to you. For a $10 entrance fee, enjoy vendors, festival food, an art marketplace, and carnival rides. Take a tethered ride for $20 per person.

It’s a great event for the whole family and the proceeds from the event will benefit education through the Collierville Rotary Club, Collierville Education Foundation, and schools throughout the Mid-South.

Don't be left at the gate, tickets must be purchased online in advance. There will be no ticket sales at the event.

Memphis Riverboats, 251 Riverside

Sunday, June 20, 11 a.m.

Need the perfect gift for Dad? How about the gift of your company as you cruise down the Mississippi River listening to live blues and jazz and enjoying a hot food menu including beef brisket and lemon herb chicken?

Dad deserves this relaxing outing with his favorite child — you.

Memphis Park (Fourth Bluff), Front and Madison

Sunday, June 20, noon-5 p.m.

Landlubber Dad might want to be near the river, but not necessarily on it. In that case, plan a full day of vegan food, live music by Shunta Mosby and Jerome Chism, and a marketplace featuring local businesses selling plant-based health and beauty products, clothing, and accessories.

You can gift your father something that’s not only healthy for him but also healthy for the planet. The festival is healthy for your wallet too. It is free to attend with registration.

Happy Juneteenth and Father’s Day Weekend!

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.