Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 16th-18th

Friday, October 16, 6 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Lusk Gallery "Beauty and Terror," David Lusk Gallery

“I wanted this show to have both images of serene quiet and a stark bluntness exemplified by the women with shaven, tattooed heads. Each of them resonates with me in these times of both peace and violence, quiet and uproar.” — Anne Siems, artist

German-born Anne Siems is known internationally for eloquent, ethereal paintings of figures and animals immersed in early European and American landscapes. Examining feminine psychology and identity through history, figures of young women are Siems’ primary, recurring focal point. Her newest portraits depict women with often shaven and tattooed heads. The exhibition is named for a work by German poet Rainer Maria Rilke bearing the same name. Many of the women have lines from the poem tattooed into their skulls with ethereal drawings of mystical animals and symbols.

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place in Overton Park

Fridays-Sundays, 6-9 p.m. Continues through October 31

× Expand Facebook/Memphis Zoo Zoo Boo, Memphis Zoo

Get ready for big fun at the Memphis Zoo celebrating Halloween. Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Zoo Boo is taking you back to the Jurassic Time with a twist of spooky. A limited number of tickets are available each night and must be purchased online in advance. No tickets will be available at the gate. Plan ahead; the tickets are date-specific and only valid for that date. Children under two years old enter free. Some fun activities include a singing pumpkin patch, fossil melodies, two Magic Mr. Nick shows nightly, a ghostly get-down, a daring dino walking expedition, a candy session, and more. There are so many frightfully fun things to do — it's scary!

University of Memphis Theatre Building, 3745 Central

Saturdays, Sundays, 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Continues through October 25

× Expand Photo courtesy of Angela Shultz Lest We Forget: Black Memphis History, University of Memphis Theatre Building

The University of Memphis joins theaters nationwide in “Jubilee,” a year-long celebration of performances generated by individuals who have been historically excluded from our country’s stages. For this performance, a cast of performing artists will take you on a journey through space and time exploring 120 years of Black Memphis history through a series of site-specific, on-campus, outdoor performances. These pieces will also be filmed and made permanently accessible at the sites via a QR code, enabling anyone to experience them at any time, and ensuring that we will never forget.

Grand Manor of Spring Creek Ranch along Jack Straw, Collierville

Sundays, 1-6 p.m. and Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Continues through October 25

× Expand Facebook/Vesta Home Show Vesta Home Show, Grand Manor of Spring Creek Ranch, Collierville

The 2020 Vesta Home Show will feature four magnificent homes that re-define excellence in new home design and construction. Each features innovative interior designs and cutting-edge technologies for today's and tomorrow's needs and changing lifestyles.

You'll also find interactive exhibits and informative seminars and workshops scheduled throughout the week in the Homestyle Hospitality Tent. New to Vesta this year is the Outdoor Living Idea Center, where inspiration and information live to help turn your backyard into the living space of your dreams.

A Best of Vesta awards celebration will be held on Friday, October 23. Visit the website for more fun events through October 25th. And please remember that tickets are limited. Register online to reserve your tour date.

Edge Motor Museum, 645 Marshall

Saturday, October 17, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Edge Motor Museum Fall Edge Motorfest, Edge Motor Museum

This inaugural festival on historic Auto Row is free, so come out and see all the cars vying for an award in more than 20 classes including classics, antiques, muscle cars, and more. The festival will be held in an outdoor setting in front of the Edge Motor Museum.

Located in the old Cherokee Motors manufacturing plant from the 1920s the museum is right down the street from Sun Studios, where Elvis recorded his first record, and drove his first car off the Madison Cadillac lot.

Inside the museum is the “American Speed” car exhibit featuring vintage American cars from post-war years, the same era as Sun Studios.

The museum will be open and tours are self-guided. There will be car enthusiasts at your disposal for car talk and questions. Admission to the museum is $10 for adults and $5 for kids with one caveat: no family pays more than $30.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.