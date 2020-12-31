Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: January 1st-3rd

Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, Shelter #2

Friday, January 1, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

× Expand Facebook/Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park First Day Hike, Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park

Step into the new year with Ranger Harris and SIR Rosenthal for an exciting first hike of the new year. Activities include animal programs, bonfire, hot cocoa, prizes, giveaways, and music. Meet at the Picnic Shelter #2 on Friday at either 9 a.m. or 11 a.m.

Be sure to have proper hiking or cold weather attire and lots of water. This hike is open to all ages and abilities. Bring your own s’mores ingredients to enjoy around the fire.

Due to COVID -19 guidelines participation is limited and online sign-up is required as well as following all CDC guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing.

MHBC Clubhouse, 397 Cumberland

Friday, January 1, 10 a.m.

× Expand Facebook/Memphis Hightailers Bicycle Club Polar Bear Ride, MHBC Clubhouse

Want to roll into the new year a little faster? Join the Hightailers Bicycle Club on the Polar Bear Ride. Pre-register so they know you are joining the group. There will be an 18-mile ride and a 22-mile ride. The good news — or bad news if you are actually a polar bear — is that it won't be cold enough to snow. Bear with the weather though; a little rain is in the forecast for the morning. By the time the ride starts there should be a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Delta Groove Yoga, 2091 Madison or online from deltagrooveyoga.com

Friday, January 1, 10:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Delta Groove New Year's Day Yoga, Delta Groove Yoga

Let’s take it down a notch for your first day of the new year with Delta Groove Yoga. Join Olivia Lomax for Gentle Yoga & Loving-Kindness Meditation in the morning and Jarquez Smith for Al-Khemi Yoga and the Magnum Opus: Calcination in the evening. Both sessions are available virtually or in-studio.

Lomax will ease you gently into this new year with calming, restorative postures and meditations.

Smith’s yoga workshop is one of a seven-part series discussing and initiating the seven steps taken within alchemy to bring about that inner and spiritual transformation. Leading with a discussion on the steps taken when on this journey and ending with a Kundalini Yoga practice to solidify and create space for that alchemical fire to burn within our own furnace and usher in personal transformation.

Bring a pen and paper for notes.

Jay Etkin Gallery, 942 Cooper

Saturday, January 2, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jay Etkin Gallery Closing reception for "Revealed," Jay Etkin Gallery Works by Miroslav Tichy using homemade cameras.

Czech outsider artist Miroslav Tichý took thousands of pictures of women in his hometown in the Czech Republic. Most of his subjects were wholly unaware they were being photographed. The reason is that he was not just a photographer, he also made his own cameras from cardboard tubes, tin cans, and other at-hand materials.

His tools of the trade didn’t look real. Perhaps thinking Tichý was a bit touched, the women being photographed playfully posed when they sighted him.

The brilliance of the photographs is that they are skewed, spotted, and badly printed. His primitive equipment and a series of deliberate processing mistakes were meant to add poetic imperfections.

Tichý has said, “If you want to be famous, you must do something more badly than anybody in the entire world.”

Photo courtesy of WKNO “The Elements,” online from wkno.org A red basket by Tennessee Craft Southwest member Susan Chrietzberg.

Stop in the Jay Etkin Gallery to bid farewell to the drawings and photographs on loan from the Cavin-Morris Gallery. The New York Gallery is known for exhibiting artists from around the world, specializing in self-taught artists who make art independently of the art world.

As the “Revealed” exhibition is departing Memphis, be sure to welcome WKNO’s Gallery 1091 new online exhibition, “The Elements,” featuring work by Tennessee Craft – Southwest. Members are artists interested in fine craft, from the beginner to the most accomplished, from Fayette, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton counties. In addition to artists, the group welcomes students, gallery owners, schools, guilds, co-ops, and appreciators. This active chapter is committed to promoting local craft.

Online from The Dixon Gallery & Gardens, dixon.org

Sunday, January 3, 2 p.m.

× Expand Public Domain “The Bible in the Medieval World,” online from dixon.org

The Feast of the Epiphany will be celebrated on Sunday since the traditional day, January 6th, falls on Wednesday. Also known as Three Kings Day and Little Christmas, it marks the end of Christmastide. As we reflect on this day and the influence the Bible has on our culture, Frans van Liere, author of An Introduction to the Medieval Bible, will explore some facets of the influence of the Bible in the medieval world. What was the Bible in the medieval world? What did it look like? How did medieval people have access to the Bible? Could people in the Middle Ages read the Bible? Was it available in translation? How did the Bible influence people’s lives, and the art and literature of the times?

The current exhibition, “Illuminating the Word: The St. John’s Bible,” will be departing on January 10th. This lecture is perhaps one of your last chances to learn about this presentation of centuries-old craftsmanship combined with new technologies.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.