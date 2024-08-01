Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Hattiloo Theatre

Performances through August 18

The Olympics are here. Such fine displays of athleticism in sports for which I don’t know the rules. Remember when the Olympics used to include the arts? That’s something I can get behind a bit more. The last time that happened was in 1948, where medals were awarded in architecture, literature, music, painting, and sculpture for works inspired by sport-related themes, which honestly makes including the arts sound really boring. I don’t want to read a poem about synchronized swimming, no matter how much the Olympics have temporarily piqued my interest in the sport.

I’d much prefer to take in art that has nothing to do with sports, sorry. Carmen Jones is the perfect example — a World War II era musical about love turned deadly. Hattiloo Theatre is putting on the production through August 18, with performances Thursdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets, which are selling out, are available to purchase here for $25-$35.

Hampline Brewing Company

Friday, August 2, 6 p.m.

I can’t get over the fact that the Olympics at one point had, as a sport, firefighting, ballooning, kite-flying, tug-of-war, and pigeon racing. What fun! I propose a new sport: beer brewing. After all, tomorrow is International Beer Day and Hampline is celebrating with a free Brewology tour, where you can learn about the behind-the-scenes brewing process and sample some of Hampline’s favorite beers. Sign up here.

Brooks Museum of Art

Friday – Sunday, August 2 – 4

I don’t know about you but some of these outfits that the athletes are wearing have taken my breath away. I’m mostly talking about the women gymnasts with all their sparkles and everything. And I know, I know, we’re not here for the fashion but we’re here to appreciate the sport. Luckily, though, at the Brooks’ latest exhibit, “People Are People,” we are here for the fashion.

The exhibit is full of works by the famed designer Christian Siriano, who has dressed celebrities like Oprah, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Celine Dion, the latter two happening to be stars of Paris’ opening ceremony. (Coincidence? Yes. Cool? Very much so.) Sadly, the exhibit is closing on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it’s going without a bang.

Friday, you can join the Brooks for Vine and Thread, an exclusive wine-tasting event celebrating the dazzling sparkling wines and the iconic fashion of Christian Siriano. There’ll be multiple sparkling wine-tasting stations, live music, nibbles, and guided tours of “People Are People.” If you’re feeling extra, you can add on the option to take the Sparking Wine Class, led by the Memphis Wine Society. Tickets start at $150 and can be purchased here.

Then on Saturday, you can enjoy free admission from 10 a.m. to noon as part of the Brooks’ monthly Super Saturday, where families can also create a mixed-media fashion design with construction paper, fabric, magazines, and more to remember your summer memories.

Later in the afternoon, from 2 to 4 p.m., the Brooks will screen Barbie. You’ll have a chance to customize a fashion illustration during the movie using provided clipboards and colored pencils. Themed cocktail available for purchase. Tickets for that can be purchased here and are $20 for general admission.

Agricenter International

Saturday, August 3, 6 p.m.

Apparently, there have been some grumbles in Olympic Village about the food being served in the cafeteria. While I cannot speak to that, I will say that Agricenter’s Feast on the Farm won’t leave your tummy grumbling this Saturday. The organization’s largest fundraiser of the year will feature live music by Kevin and Bethany Paige, silent and live auctions, and a diverse selection of small plates that highlight the best of Memphis’ culinary scene.

Dishes and drinks will be from The Butcher Shop Steakhouse, Grazin’ Tables Charcuterie & Eatery, Memphis Made Brewing Company, Off the Square Catering, Shipley Do-Nuts, Sufi’s Mediterranean Grill & Bar, Villa Castrioti, and more. Couples tickets are $250 and can be purchased here.

Overton Park Shell

Sunday, August 4, 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

The Olympics used to take place over six months. That’s a long time. That’s longer than goats are pregnant for. (They’re usually pregnant for 150 days.) Why is that my reference point? Because I’m trying to segue into talking about Goat Yoga. What is Goat Yoga? Yoga with goats. Need I say more?

Sign up here for one of three sessions for $25. Bring your yoga mat or a towel, a bottle of water, and avoid wearing loose/dangly jewelry. Goat Yoga is not recommended for children under the age of 6.