Fallin’ for Free Music

Summer is almost officially over, and Memphians will likely be craving a last taste before the leaves start turning and the weather starts cooling. What better way to take in the weather than to indulge in free outdoor music? This weekend, Levitt Shell begins its Fall Orion Free Music Concert Series, National Civil Rights Museum launches its MLK Soul Concert series, and instrumentalist Travis Linfield and folk-rock act Drivin n Cryin perform at Railgarten.

Levitt Shell ended its Summer Orion Free Music Concert Series in July, and plenty of Memphians have been impatiently awaiting the return of the free fall series. The wait is over as gospel-blues and southern soul artist Devon Gilfillian kicks off the series this Thursday, September 6th, at 7 p.m. Other artists performing through the weekend are Orquesta Akokán, Meta & The Cornerstones, and Reba Russell Band. The series continues through October 21st. Click here for a schedule of all fall series performances.

The National Civil Rights Museum also begins a free concert series this weekend: the MLK Soul Concert Series. The series, which features jazz and soul music every Friday throughout the month of September, starts this Friday at 6 p.m., with artist Karen Brown and comedian Cleatis Allen Jr. This year’s theme, “Be Loud, Vote,” emphasizes the importance of voting. Click here for more information about the series. *EDIT* This event has been postponed due to a rainy forecast. The MLK Soul Concert Series now opens next Friday, September 14. Visit the website for updated lineup info.

For something different, hop on over to Railgarten this Friday and Saturday. Railgarten, which features free live music every weekend, will host artists Drivin n Cryin and Travis Linfield. Drivin n Cryin, a folk-rock band based out of Atlanta, celebrates its 33rd anniversary this Friday; and on Saturday, instrumentalist Travis Linfield, who has performed alongside Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard, takes the stage. Click here to visit Railgarten's official website.