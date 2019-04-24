Draft Cards

× Expand Photo by Larry Kuzniewski

A pair of former University of Memphis speed-demons will likely become professional football players this week in Nashville. The National Football League will conduct its annual draft in Tennessee’s capital, with the first round televised live nationally (on ESPN in prime time) Thursday night. The second and third rounds will take place Friday, followed by rounds four through seven Saturday.

Record-breaking tailback Darrell Henderson (above) is projected to be taken in the second or third round. Last fall, Henderson became only the fifth Tiger to earn first-team All-America honors from the Associated Press after rushing for 1,909 yards and setting a Memphis record with 25 touchdowns. Among the few draft prospects who could challenge Henderson in a sprint is Tony Pollard, the pride of Melrose High School who tied an NCAA record with seven kickoff-return touchdowns in his three years in blue and gray. Pollard’s versatility as a runner, receiver, and special-teams threat should provide immediate value to the team that calls his name in Nashville.

Here’s a look at five previous Tigers who heard their name on the day every young football player dreams about.

Harry Schuh (1965) — The Oakland Raiders chose Schuh (an offensive tackle) with the third pick in the 1965 American Football League (AFL) draft. Over the course of his 10-year pro career, Schuh played in Super Bowl II with the Raiders and earned All-AFL honors in 1969. Schuh played six seasons for Oakland, then three with the Los Angeles Rams and one with the Green Bay Packers. He’s one of six Tigers to have his jersey (#79) retired.

Keith Simpson (1978) — No former Tiger has been selected higher in the NFL draft than this defensive back who went ninth to the Seattle Seahawks. A graduate of Hamilton High School, Simpson played eight years with Seattle and intercepted 19 passes. He tied for the NFL lead in 1984 with two picks returned for touchdowns.

DeAngelo Williams (2006) — The Carolina Panthers chose Williams with the 27th pick in the 2006 draft, making the electrifying running back just the fifth former Tiger taken in the first round by an NFL team. Williams enjoyed an 11-year career, primarily with the Panthers. He rushed for 1,515 yards in 2008 and led the league with 18 touchdowns on the ground. He again led the league in rushing touchdowns (with 11) seven years later as a Pittsburgh Steeler. He finished his career with 8,096 rushing yards. His Memphis career records of 6,026 rushing yards and 60 touchdowns are unlikely to be broken.

Dontari Poe (2012) — Among the strongest men to ever wear a Tiger uniform, Poe played for some dreadful Memphis teams (winning a total of five games in three years), but caught the eye of the Kansas City Chiefs, who selected him with the 11th pick in the draft. Poe earned Pro Bowl honors after the 2013 and 2014 seasons before moving on to Atlanta for the 2017 campaign and Carolina in 2018. A graduate of Wooddale High School, Poe has retained ties to his hometown with his Poe Man’s Dream Foundation, providing resources and mentorship to under-served kids.

Anthony Miller (2018) — The Chicago Bears chose Miller in the second round (51st overall pick) a few months after the wide receiver earned first-team AP All-America honors with the Tigers. The former Christian Brothers star broke his own records with 96 receptions for 1,462 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior with the U of M. Miller helped the Bears return to the playoffs as a rookie, catching 33 passes for 423 yards and seven touchdowns.