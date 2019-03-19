Downtown Sporting Showdown

While there are various tournaments around town that cater to specific sports, Memphis doesn’t quite have a lockdown on a comprehensive recreational adult sports league. Places like the Kroc Center and Memphis Jewish Community Center offer a variety of sporting options for adults, but Grind City Athletics and Carolina Watershed are looking to fill that void in the Downtown area by launching the inaugural Memphis Adult Sports League.

The bar, located in the South End at 141 E. Carolina Ave., is adjacent to an empty field capable of hosting a multitude of sporting activities. Looking to test your nerve in a no-holds-barred dodgeball showdown? Spruce up your net game in badminton? Or smash a home run in kickball? Memphis Adult Sports League has you covered.

While casual, the overall competition will be broken down by neighborhood, with seven options available. Competitors are not required to sign up and can show up any time they are available. Events will be hosted every weekend from March 22nd through the championship tournament on June 1st. The first weekend will feature dodgeball, horseshoes, bocce, hammerschlagen, cornhole, tetherball, badminton, and kickball. For those still clinging to their college fraternity days, dust off the old Vineyard Vines and Sperrys for competitive flip cup and beer pong.

Competitors will be divided into teams based on neighborhood, with seven available options:

Go Forth From the North

West Memphis Whackos

Put Some South in Your Mouth

Boughie Bourbonites

Beasts From the East

Nomads

Somads

Those looking to rep their ’hood in style can order a custom jersey from the league.

For more information about scheduling, sport availability, and neighborhood lines, visit memphisadultsports.com.