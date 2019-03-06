Dog Life Saving Time

× Expand Memphis Animal Services has cut adoption fees for dogs to $25. Photo courtesy of Memphis Animal Services/Facebook.

Right around the time clocks spring forward, Memphis Animal Services (MAS) sees a spike in dogs coming through its doors.

To combat that spike this year, MAS has reduced dog adoption fees to $25 for “Dog Life Savings Time” to coincide with Daylight Saving Time, which flips Sunday, March 10th. Adoptions fees are typically $80 for small dogs and puppies under five months old and $40 for large, adult dogs.

“For us, ‘Dog Life Savings Time’ has a double meaning: save on your adoption fee and save a life,” says Alexis Pugh, MAS director. “Plus, Daylight Saving Time is typically when we start spending more time outside again, so now is a great time to add a dog to your family because they help make sure we enjoy the outdoors more.”

Each dog adoption includes spay or neuter services, a microchip, vaccines, heartworm tests and/or treatments, collar or leash, and a customized identification tag.

MAS is located at 2350 Appling City Cove. It’s open for adoptions every day from noon to 4 p.m. MAS is open until 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Dogs at the shelter are listed at memphisanimalservices.com.