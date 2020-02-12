Welcoming Three Stellar Interns

× Expand L-R: Tyra Bridges, Matthew Harris, and Kaylee Buscher

Three local college students — Tyra Bridges from LeMoyne Owen College, Matthew Harris from Rhodes College, and Kaylee Buscher from the University of Memphis — have joined the Contemporary Media team as interns for the Spring 2020 semester.

Born and raised in Memphis, Bridges attends the city’s only Historically Black College. A journalism major at LeMoyne-Owen, she is the editor of the college’s newspaper, The Magician. At CMI she will assist the editorial departments of the Memphis Flyer and Memphis Parent. “I’ve loved writing all my life,” she says. “At Contemporary Media, I hope to gain extra skills and knowledge from the workplace that will carry me into my career, and provide me with a portfolio that will outshine other candidates my age. I hope to make a lasting impression on everyone I come in contact with.”

Harris, originally from Nashville, is an English major at Rhodes, with a concentration in creative non-fiction. A recipient of the four-year Bonner Scholarship, awarded to only 15 students annually, he will work with the editorial departments of Memphis magazine and Inside Memphis Business. “During my time at Contemporary Media,” Harris says, “I hope to gain experience in journalistic writing and an understanding of the production of media. I also want the opportunity to push myself outside of my comfort zone and further develop my writing skills. I'm thankful for the opportunity and looking forward to the next few months.”

A junior at the University of Memphis, Buscher is majoring in public relations. She will assist the sales, marketing, and circulation departments at CMI. “After this internship, I hope to gain knowledge of what I want to do for my future career,” says Buscher. “Being here has allowed me to get the hands-on experience I have been looking for.”

Welcome, Tyra, Matthew, and Kaylee!