Clear Water

U of M graduate students perform a well pump test. Photo courtesy: University of Memphis' Center for Applied Earth Science and Engineering Research

Ever read news about the Memphis Sand aquifer and had to admit to yourself that you weren’t quite sure what the heck is really going on?

Well, the University of Memphis (U of M) hopes to clear it all up next week. The school’s Center for Applied Earth Science and Engineering Research (CAESER) will host a public meeting Monday to tell you exactly what’s going on beneath your feet and what’s at stake for the future of water in Memphis.

“Residents of Shelby County have long touted their high-quality drinking water, but the underground resource is now threatened by historical pollution as natural gaps, or 'breaches,' in the protective clay layer above the Memphis aquifer have been discovered,” reads a statement from the U of M.

CAESER was awarded $1 million a year from Memphis Light, Gas & Water last year to study the aquifer, the breaches in the clay layers, and to explain how all of it could affect water quality here.

“Little is known about the size, shape, and characteristics of these breaches, including how quickly water and contamination can travel through them,” reads the U of M statement.

A cross section shows aquifers and other layers below Memphis. Photo courtesy: CAESER

At a meeting Monday at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library (3030 Poplar), guests will get an overview of the aquifer — what exactly lies beneath our feet — and see a short video about the importance of CAESAR’s work here. CAESAR’s director Dr. Brian Waldron will explain the goals of that research and share some of his group’s projects. The public gets 30 minutes at the end of the meeting for questions.

What: public meeting about the Memphis Sand aquifer

When: Monday, April 8, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library (3030 Poplar Ave.)

Who: University of Memphis’ Center for Applied Earth Science and Engineering Research (CAESER)

Why: to give citizens a clear picture of the Memphis Sand and its future