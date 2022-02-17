CIMAS Welcomes a New Executive Chef

Something’s cooking over at the Hyatt Centric. The Beale Street hotel recently announced that a new executive chef will be taking the helm at its signature restaurant, CIMAS. Chef Adam Arencibia will assume leadership duties over the Hyatt Centric’s dining program and help lead the restaurant in a new direction.

CIMAS (profiled by Memphis magazine in May 2021) opened its doors alongside the hotel last year and boasted a large menu featuring a synthesis of Southern staples alongside South and Central American influences. And along with its accompanying rooftop bar, Beck & Call, it has become a hotspot for hungry Memphians and tourists alike. But for now, the change in leadership won’t affect the current menu too much, which means favorites like the bluff mushroom quesadilla, breakfast tacos, and chilaquiles verdes are here to stay.

“The framework on the current menus was curated by chefs that do great work in their craft, so not much work needs to be done to improve it, if any,” says Arencibia. “We want to continue to focus on freshness of items, working with local growers, farmers, and craftsmen to produce the highest quality we can offer to our current and future guests. Though, with the change of season comes some menu changes, and we’re excited to work on recipes that highlight spring and summer.”

Hyatt Centric

Arencibia has been enthused by cooking since childhood, watching his mom dash around the kitchen and whip up new meals almost every day. But his early passion for the kitchen had to compete with his fascination for Top Gun. “I could recite it verbatim and wanted to become a pilot in some capacity,” he laughs, “but quickly figured out that neither school nor math were for me!”

Instead, the rush of the kitchen and a fast-paced environment provided plenty of thrills. The Las Vegas native worked his way up to some of the biggest hotels in the city, working alongside top professionals like three-Michelin-starred chef Jöel Robuchon. “I learned a great deal about discipline and dedication for the ingredients we used and what the farmers or ranchers did to get them to us,” he says. “The attention to detail, processes, and technique they taught me still run in my veins today. I also worked with chef Michael Mina, where I learned a new vision of the same dedication to ingredients, but done in a new way of presentation and production.

“Mina's culinary team is composed of incredibly talented people that are always raising the bar as to what’s next and what can be done better. I’ve always loved that way of cooking; even if something is working, I'm always thinking of how to make it better!”

For Arencibia, who moved to Memphis in 2021 as an executive chef partner at the Capital Grille, the decision to join Hyatt was an easy one. The move provided plenty of opportunity for growth, and he felt it was the best environment where he would have freedom to improve his craft. And a new direction at CIMAS means he’ll soon have the chance to do so. "Exciting things are coming," he says. “My lips are sealed for now, but I know we're eager to let Memphians know about the changes to come.”