Choose Love Movement Comes to Memphis

× Expand Photos courtesy Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement.

“nurturing, healing, love”

These three words were left on the chalkboard in Scarlett Lewis’ kitchen by her 6-year-old son Jesse on the morning of December 14, 2012. A few hours later, he was the last child killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, during the mass shooting there that claimed the lives of 19 other students and six educators.

Following the tragedy, Scarlett Lewis founded the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement (JLCL), a non-violence program, with the mission to “reach students, educators, and individuals, nationally and internationally, and provide them with a simple yet profound formula for choosing love.”

Through JLCL, Lewis has created an enrichment program that promotes a social and emotional learning model for Pre-K through 12th-grade classrooms and their surrounding community.

Lewis has spread her message of love and learning throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries around the world. She has met with U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and other public officials at the White House, and the JLCL program was adopted for all New Hampshire schools by Governor Chris Sununu. Now Lewis is bringing the Choose Love Movement to Memphis.

Saturday, September 29th, she will be sharing her story and explain how she addresses the issue of school shootings in the U.S. at Lindenwood Christian Church, 2400 Union Ave. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and is free to the public.

For more information about the movement, visit www.jesselewischooselove.org.