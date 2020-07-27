Checking in with the Levitt Shell

× Expand Photos courtesy of the Levitt Shell.

Spreading out a picnic blanket and settling in for an evening of free live music at the Levitt Shell is a quintessential feature of any Memphis summer. Any Memphis summer other than this one, that is. The Shell, like so many other organizations, has had to go dark amid the Covid-19 pandemic, while continuing to share musical events virtually.

Tough times helped create the Shell. Construction of the Overton Park Shell, as it was known originally, was undertaken in the 1930s as a project of the City of Memphis and the Works Progress Administration. A little over a decade ago, the Shell began its current renaissance, offering more than 50 free concerts and events each year. During the tough times of 2020, the Shell, which is now a community-driven arts nonprofit, has had to adapt once again.

I was curious about what this means for the Shell, and how the organization has adapted, so I asked executive director Natalie Wilson if she had time for a call. This discussion has been condensed for clarity.

Natalie Wilson has been executive director of the Levitt Shell since January 2019.

What is the significance of the Levitt Shell?

This is a gathering space for the performing arts, and it’s all about giving a gift to our city by creating community. There are so few examples of this across the country – and fewer still that are built into historic landmarks.

How has the Levitt Shell pivoted during the pandemic?

Around the first of March, when we started seeing this nationally and internationally, we knew it was going to last a lot longer than the two months we all hoped. The first priority was making sure the Levitt Shell team do not lose their jobs, and that the organization stays whole. Music is second to people.

We created the Orion Virtual Concert Series – and have now inspired over 200,000 people who are viewing our concerts from every state and 15 countries. We launch virtual concerts on Facebook Live and YouTube, encouraging people to create watch parties on Facebook Live.

A man in Tasmania has been watching and commenting. A family in Syracuse. The reach has inspired us to be creative.

What’s next for the Shell?

As a public gathering space, the health and safety of the community has to be our top priority. We want to do the ethical thing even if the health department says it’s okay to reopen physically. We are not closed but “dark” indefinitely until we know it is safe to reopen.

Many of the improvements we would have to undertake to reopen safely would be so expensive – “crop circles” [to help guide social distancing], Plexiglass, and so on. We’re still working through it all.

Have you thought about limiting admission to keep numbers low?

We love our community too much for anyone to feel that we’re exclusive. Inclusivity has to be intentional and proactive.

Limiting access is anti-mission. Even if we went with free ticketing online, not everyone has access to the internet. We’re more than a venue – we’re a community-gathering space.

What has inspired you and your team about this time?

One of my goals was taking the Shell to a national perspective, expanding our brand power nationally. The Virtual Concert Series has accomplished that.

The Levitt Shell was built during the Great Depression – and because of the pain and suffering of the Depression. We were a beacon of hope during the Depression, and the Shell is a beacon of hope during this pandemic.