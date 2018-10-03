Celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month

× Expand Image courtesy Americans for the Arts

This October marks the 25th annual National Arts and Humanities Month (NAHM) sponsored by Americans for the Arts. Originally a week-long event known as National Arts Week, this celebration was created by the Endowment of the Arts more than 30 years ago. The idea arose from a growing need to encourage individuals to “participate in the arts, allow governments and businesses to show their support, and raise public awareness about the role of arts and humanities in our communities.” With numerous events and festivals happening in October, there is no better place to celebrate NAHM than in Memphis.

MUSIC

Give a Damn! presented by The Stax Museum of American Soul Music: September 28th through December 2nd

Exhibition at Crosstown Arts on the history of Stax’s involvement in political activism, community engagement, and social justice in Memphis. The display features artwork from Shelby County students and never-before-seen music artifacts from artists like Johnnie Taylor and Isaac Hayes.

For more information, visit crosstownarts.org.

Levitt Shell Concerts: Every Thursday through Sunday until October 21st

Orion Free Fall concert series presented at the Levitt Shell in Overton Park. This week's events include performances by Dean Owens & The Whiskey Hearts, Squirrel Nut Zippers, Coco (Film and Music Night), Memphis Hepcats

For more information, visit levittshell.org.

Mempho Music Festival: October 6th & 7th

This music festival is relatively new to the Memphis area but is dedicated to mixing the new of contemporary sounds with the old of the city’s musical heritage. Held at Shelby Park Farms, the event includes live music stages, art installations, and a dome that combines music, art, science, and design.

For more information, visit memphofest.com.

Soulsville USA Festival: October 20th, 11a.m. to 6 p.m.

Located in the historic Soulsville USA district, this festival is a large celebration of the music, arts, and food of Memphis. The festival will include three stages of live music, demos by visual artists, activities for kids, and more. Attendance also includes free admission to the Stax Museum of American Soul Music.

For more information, visit soulsvilleusafestival.com.

Year-round Memphis music museums: Blues Hall of Fame, Memphis Music Hall of Fame, Rock ‘n’ Soul, The Stax Museum of American Soul Music, Sun Studios

ARTS

River Arts Festival: October 27th & 28th

On S Main St. in Downtown Memphis, the River Arts Festival is the longest running fine-arts festival in the region. The two-day event includes an expansive artists market, live music, street performers, local food, and more. This large festival is the perfect way to end out a month of art and humanity celebrations.

For More information, visit riverartsmemphis.org.

Time Warp Drive-In: October 20th

The drive-in, located on Summer Avenue, is known for its dusk-'til-dawn throwback movie nights held once a month from February to December. In October, the showing takes on a Halloween theme with Shocktober 5: Time Warp Sucks! Vampires Live! The night will include four vampire classics from the 1980s.

For more info, visit malco.com.

Wish Book: Lay of the Land with John Pearson: September 21st through December 2nd

In the East Gallery of Crosstown Arts, this exhibition features the work of photographer John Pearson as he experiments with ideas of location. The gallery contains a combination of photos, video, and large-scale cyanotypes on fabric.

For more information, visit crosstownarts.org.

Year-round Memphis art museums and galleries: Art @ University of Memphis, Belz Museum of Asian and Judaic Art, Brooks Museum, Dixon Gallery, Metal Museum, Withers Collection

For more information on NAHM and how to get involved in your community, go to americansforthearts.org.