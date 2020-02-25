Summer Is Coming

× Expand Photographer: Sergey Novikov

If you're a parent or parent-adjacent, you're probably coming to grips with the fact that summer will be here before we know it. At this point in the year, it's a quick slide to spring break and then a rollercoaster into the loooong summer vacation. So what are your kiddos going to do over those ten long weeks?

Still figuring that out? You can make some serious headway this coming weekend at Memphis Parent's annual Camp Expo. Taking place on Saturday, February 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year's Camp Expo will be held at the Pink Palace (3050 Central Ave.); parking is plentiful. The event is family-friendly (bring the kids!) and completely FREE to attend. 40+ camps and schools will be in attendance.

At the event, there will be a giveaway for a two-night stay for a family of four at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville. The package includes one-day passes to Opryland's waterpark, Soundwaves.

You can RSVP on the Facebook event, and find more details, including a list of all the camps and schools attending, on the Camp Expo website.