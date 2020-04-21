Call for Artists

× Expand Salvatore Ventura / unsplash

Our sister publication, the Memphis Flyer, like too many other local businesses, has suffered a financial blow during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Talented local creatives are also facing a precarious economic future.

Also, just about everyone we know is in need of a fun, relaxing activity to pass the time at home.

So the team at the Flyer are planning to produce a quick turnaround Memphis Flyer coloring book, filled with work by local artists and illustrators. The Flyer encourages artists to submit work that looks and feels like Memphis. They will split the proceeds with the creators whose work they include.

Each printed coloring book will cost $35, and a printable PDF version will cost $20. Proceeds will be split 50/50 between the Flyer and the artists. The Flyer will pay out monthly through July, and quarterly through the end of 2020; the project split will end at the close of 2020. They will promote the coloring book through all our channels, and the artists are invited to do the same.

DETAILS:

• Deadline: Thursday, April 30, at 5 p.m.

• Email to: anna@memphisflyer.com

• Size: 8 inches wide and 10 inches tall

• Hi-res PDF, 300 DPI, black-and-white artwork only. 100 black (not CMYK) ink.

• Please provide the name you would like to have as a credit, plus your website, social handles, and anything else you would like to include for folks to reach you.

• Also please provide a two-sentence bio.

Thank you all, and please stay safe and healthy.

Anna Traverse Fogle

CEO, Contemporary Media, Inc.

anna@memphisflyer.com