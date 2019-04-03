"What can cities do to expand opportunity?" That question is at the heart of Building Opportunity For All, a national series aimed at addressing various modes of inequality throughout American cities.

Looking at parts of Memphis, it seems that development money is pouring in to make the city a better place. Downtown, especially, is seeing a renaissance, with more people moving to the area and property costs rising. In Midtown, the revived Sears Tower is impossible to miss as the impressive Crosstown Concourse.

However, not all of that development money is being distributed evenly. Surrounding neighborhoods are being left behind by Memphis' drive for new developments, and with communities being left in the lurch, prominent individuals need to find a way to address the issue.

To that end, Boston-based magazine The Atlantic and Shared Prosperity Partners to the National Civil Rights Museum on April 23rd. The event will "gather policymakers, community leaders, and others" to discuss how structural racism has affected Memphis and other American cities, and how Memphis can create more expansive, inclusive growth.

Breakfast and networking begin at 8:30am when the doors open, while the event lasts form 9:00am-12:00pm.

The event is free and open to the public. Register for your spot here