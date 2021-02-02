Bringing in the Light

× Expand photo courtesy historic clayborn temple The main sanctuary at Clayborn Temple shows the work in progress on the walls and ceiling, and the two windows that need to be repaired and redesigned.

As part of the ongoing restoration of Clayborn Temple, an enduring symbol of the American civil rights movement, the church board and trusttees are seeking an artist to “re-imagine” two of the massive stained-glass windows that were damaged during the years when the building was unoccupied.

Clayborn Temple officials are working with The CLTV, the local Black arts organization, to select an artist, who does not need to show previous experience with stained glass. Instead, they hope the artist can deslgn the windows — following certain established themes and colors that will blend with the surviving panels. Pearl River Glass Studio, a Jackson, Mississippi, company specializing in the repair and renovation of historic windows, base will do the actual fabrication.

Originally constructed in 1892 as Second Presbyterian Church, the structure at Hernando and Pontotoc, just across the street from FedExForum, was an active congregation for decades. The original windows, handcrafted by the Artistic Glass Company of Cincinnati, were installed that same year. In 1949, the property became an African Methodist Episcopal sanctuary, and members changed the name to Clayborn Temple to honor a local bishop.

In the 1960s, the massive stone building became headquarters for the civil rights movement. Many of the marches to our city’s City Hall began or ended here, and the iconic “I AM A MAN” signs carried by protestors were actually printed in the church’s basement. In 2018, a vacant lot in front of the property was converted to I AM A MAN plaza, a public sculpture park.

The building itself, closed since 1999, faced an uncertain future. In 2018, however, restoration efforts began, inspired by an official “National Treasure” designation from the National Trust for Historic Preservation. To date restoration grants totaling $4.8 million have enabled extensive work on the impressive interior, noted for its balconies and soaring arches. The sanctuary still contains its elaborate woodwork, though water leaks over the years damaged much of the ornamental plasterwork and paint.

The restoration of the old stained-glass windows will be a major part of the renovation. The CLTV selection committee is seeking an artist who can design new windows that meet three criteria. The work must “1) animate the work of the Sanitation Workers Strike of 1968, 2) lift up the unheard stories of the Strike, and 3) tell the story of the past and the possibility of the future of Memphis.”

The artist must follow a predetermined color palette so the new windows blend with the remaining, historic church windows.

× Expand photo by Walter Arnold / courtesy historic clayborn temple Other windows of the church are also missing key panels. The new windows must match the colors of the original glass.

In addition to the Historic Clayborn Temple Board and Trustees and The CLTV, other key partners in the project include the National Park Service, the City of Memphis, Self-Tucker Architects, AllWorld Project Management, and Bologna Consultants.

Artists interested in this project must register for a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. on February 8. A finalist will be notified on March 1, and the complete designed must be submitted by March 25. The CLTV will announce the final design on March 31.

For more information, photos of the church interior, and the required color palette, visit clayborn.org/glass, or email questions and submissions to glass@clayborn.org.